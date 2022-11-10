Farm Online

Macadamia industry gets together on the Gold Coast

Mark Phelps
By Mark Phelps
November 10 2022 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Part of the big crowd at the Australian Macadamia Society's AusMac 2022 conference on the Gold Coast.

THE Australian macadamia industry has come together for the AusMac2022 conference on the Gold Coast.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Phelps

Mark Phelps

Journalist

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.