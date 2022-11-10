STANDOUT 4000 head-plus Northern NSW cattle breeding aggregation Plumthorpe has sold before auction, including cattle and equipment.
The sale price nor the buyer of the 11,323 hectare (27,980 acre) Barraba operation have been revealed.
However, Plumthorpe was marketed with price expectations of about $80 million.
Located in the Banoon Valley about 15km north west of Barraba, the Plumthorpe-Campo Santo-Mayvale aggregation includes about 3500ha of farming country, together with a further 6350ha of native and improved grazing country. The balance is timbered land country, which can also be stocked.
The aggregation has mostly heavy basalt soils with fertile loams along the river and creek flats and arable areas.
Livestock water is supplied from the Manilla River and Tareela Creek, 14 equipped bores and about 150 surface dams.
Plumthorpe is currently operated as a breeding, backgrounding and fattening operation, running about 4000 Angus breeding cows and followers, growing the progeny out to 400kg-plus liveweight.
The property also features a well maintained 152 square metre, 11 bedroom homestead. There are also four staff cottages, five sets of large cattle yards, 350 tonnes of grain storage, two shearing sheds and various other hay and machinery sheds.
Originally taken up in 1888, together with Mayvale and Campo Santo, the aggregation has been owned by some of the historic and better-known pastoral families in rural Australia, including the Carter, Wilson, Burdekin, Capel, Vickery, Madden and McHugh families, and the current owners, over generations.
The marketing of Plumthorpe was handled by Chris Meares, Meares & Associates, and Charlie Hart, Hart Rural Agencies.
