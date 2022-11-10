Farm Online
Plumthorpe: Northern NSW breeding country sold before auction

Mark Phelps
By Mark Phelps
November 10 2022 - 1:00pm
FarmBuy Real Estate
The standout 4000 head-plus Northern NSW cattle breeding aggregation Plumthorpe has sold before auction.

STANDOUT 4000 head-plus Northern NSW cattle breeding aggregation Plumthorpe has sold before auction, including cattle and equipment.

