Extensive irrigation is the key to the Karatta property portfolio which is being offered for sale in the Naracoorte district.
The farm aggregation has been a diverse family operated enterprise for more than two decades.
Karatta's portfolio includes 1184 hectares (2925 acres) of freehold but the vendors have been leasing neighbouring land to increase the scale of the operation.
Karatta is being offered as a whole or as three separate lots - Karatta (355ha, 877 acres), Cadgee (464ha, 1147 acres) and Karrallee (365ha, 902 acres).
All of the properties are interconnected.
The Karatta portfolio includes two main houses, two cottages, one five-stand woolshed and another two-stand woolshed.
There are two sets of sheep yards with one undercover and two sets of cattle yards.
There is established irrigation with water taking licence of 1119 megalitres.
The sale includes six pivots totalling 163ha , with 12 pivot sites covering 252ha.
There is extensive shedding over the three properties.
Agents from PPHS said Karatta, as a whole, is a diverse property of a large scale "which will provide a well-rounded enterprise, providing cash flow opportunities throughout all seasons".
Expressions of interest close on December 2.
For more information contact Richard Harvie on 0428 838570, Bruce Rodda on 0418 818872 or Jo O'Connor on 0429 854910.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
