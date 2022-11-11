Farm Online
Home/Property

Three Naracoorte district farms offered for sale in this property portfolio

Chris McLennan
By Chris McLennan
November 11 2022 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FarmBuy Real Estate

Extensive irrigation is the key to the Karatta property portfolio which is being offered for sale in the Naracoorte district.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris McLennan

Chris McLennan

National Rural Property Writer

ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.