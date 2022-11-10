Farm Online
Flood rescue for vehicle towing farm machinery at Narrandera

By Andrew Mangelsdorf and Gregor Heard
November 10 2022 - 4:00pm
A man towing farm machinery has had to be pulled to safety after becoming stuck in flood waters from the swollen Murrumbidgee River in Narrandera in the Riverina this week.

