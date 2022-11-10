A man towing farm machinery has had to be pulled to safety after becoming stuck in flood waters from the swollen Murrumbidgee River in Narrandera in the Riverina this week.
On Tuesday night, Fire and Rescue NSW in-water technicians came to the rescue after a four-wheel drive became trapped in floodwaters on the Sturt Highway driving through the town.
Water had reached above the tyres on the vehicle preventing the driver from opening the doors and escaping.
Farm lobby groups have been busy pushing messages about flood water safety as harvest begins and people look to move machinery from site to site.
They have previously warned that even the larger vehicles used to tow farm machinery are susceptible to flooding, especially given the severity of the floods.
FRNSW, in support of the State Emergency Service, backed up the farmer group comments, reminding people that a major cause of death during floods is people entering or travelling through floodwater.
"Never drive, ride, walk or play in floodwater. If it's flooded, forget it," FRNSW said.
FRNSW currently has strike teams operating out of Forbes, Moama and Walgett, as well as rapid damage assessment teams across impacted areas.
The Riverina continues to be especially hard hit by flooding and with the Bureau of Meteorology forecasting further moderate falls of 25-50mm over the region over the next week further river rises are likely.
