In 2019, Katrina McRae and her partner Kerry Cowland began the journey into sharefarming.
Kerry was not from a dairy farming background, but the couple leapt at the opportunity offered to them by Katrina's parents at Heywood, south-west Victoria.
Only five months into a 12-month trial, they "jumped all in and decided to give it a red hot crack", Ms McRae said.
Bought in 1961 by Katrina's grandparents, BonnieDoon, was then 45 hectares of mostly swamp, covered in tea trees, running just 35 cows.
"Grandma and Grandpa put in a lot of hard work to get it up and running - something we are very grateful for," Ms McRae said.
"Dad always told us it was a walk-in walk-out deal, at 10,000 pounds. Grandpa walked in, and everything walked out - tractors, gates, and half the cows. It was a tough start for them."
At only 19 years of age, Katrina's father took over milking the cows in 1979, and from there, the farm and herd grew, enduring some tough years.
The third-generation dairy farmer milks 229, mostly Holstein cows, plus a handful of crossbreds and Jerseys.
The property is now 190ha, of which 175ha is suitable for farming, with the remainder being wetland or native bush.
BonnieDoon is an autumn-calving farm, with calving generally starting in mid-April and artificial insemination start in mid-July.
They use sexed semen for the first six weeks of joining to get as many heifers on the ground as possible.
After six weeks, beef semen is used to mop up.
"We used to run our own herd bulls in with the herd on a weekly rotation, a mix of lovely beef boys, but since we bought our own Speckle Park stud bull a couple of years ago, we had him milked and along with a Speckle Park bull dad owns that was milked as well, I have been alternating weeks using those straws," Ms McRae said.
"We switched to AI beef mop up because we were getting too many lame cows and cows with injuries from the bulls; it was something we didn't want to continue."
Every calf is retained on-farm. Ms McRae rears the heifer calves in a shed with the help of GEA and Lely's automated calf feeding systems.
Bulls and beef calves are fed in calf paddocks on "Miss Piggy" - a Polymaster calf feeding wagon.
All their AI heifer calves are reared as replacements. Holstein bulls are retained, weaned and sold at a later date.
"Kerry and I love Speckle Parks, and it's been nice seeing the calves grow out," Ms McRae said.
"All our beef calves are kept on-farm until they are weaned, then everything is trucked by us to another property to grow out."
The couple are among the first farmers in Australia to use Tru-Test Automated Heat and Health Monitoring with Active Ear Tags and Active Collars.
They were fitted to their cows in March 2022, giving the collars time to gather data from the cows' daily movements before the joining period.
Ms McRae wanted to improve time management while also getting a higher in-calf rate.
"One of the most important things to do is watch your cows, but we felt there had to be a better way of doing it, and we wanted to cut down on time we spend sitting in the paddock watching cows," she said.
"It gave us more time to do other jobs around the farm because the system is taking care of what we used to spend hours and hours doing every day.
"They are picking up heat that we probably wouldn't see, and they're also picking up cows that aren't cycling, which is something we might not pick up until later, and it could be too late."
She's already seeing the returns on her investment.
Once it came time to start looking at joining, they compiled a list of calved cows that had not yet cycled; these cows were then able to be put into FTAI (fixed-time AI) program to get them to cycle.
"Without the collars, we wouldn't have known that these cows hadn't cycled until the end of joining," Ms McRae said.
"This way, we have maximised the number of cows cycling in the early weeks.
"We aim to shorten the calving pattern and get as many heifer calves on the ground as early as possible.
"Getting as many cows back in the dairy, milking, as early as possible. And to keep that pattern going."
Going off the data they have collected so far, halfway through joining, they were sitting at approximately 69 per cent in-calf rate for the AI cows.
"We are on track to a good rate so far," Ms McRae said.
"We are in the last week of joining now, with only a few cows coming on in dribs and drabs, so that's promising."
The Tru-Test system was selected because it could be integrated with the farm's Easy Dairy data system.
Ms McRae is also upgrading the draft gate to an Easy Dairy system to connect with the collars.
"The new draft gate has been a godsend," she said.
"Like all new installs, we had a few little teething problems, but we soon had things sorted and up and running between the Easy Dairy and Genetics Australia and Tru-test teams.
"That's one fantastic thing - the tech support with the collars and draft gate.
"The collars alert us to a cow on heat, and it's then relayed back to the main computer at the dairy, which then sets that cow to draft off into our side yard, ready to be artificially inseminated and then sent back out with the herd."
They installed auto cup removers a few years ago, further simplifying their processes.
The pair operate apps on their phones that allow them to view all the data the collars are collecting.
They can also control the draft gate from their phones, which they never dreamed of being able to do when they took over the farm in 2019.
Choosing the collars just made sense.
"Using the latest technology available to us to maximise our overall production is a no-brainer," Ms McRae said.
"Minimising time spent interfering with the cows' daily movements means they are happier.
"Before collars, cows would have been tail painted, and heat detection stickers applied while they were in the dairy, something that sounds relatively simple actually causes stress to the girls; now, we don't need to do that.
"The dairy to them is a safe, happy place, where they come in, get a feed and leave."
Ms McRae said she also wanted to eliminate drug use and use a natural cycling system.
She has used Cue-Mate to bring them on, and in a group of 17, there were 15 that cycled on their own.
Other cows that don't cycle go into fixed-time AI.
"We want as many cows as possible cycling in the first few weeks and to get them in calf as early as possible on their natural heat," she said.
"We're not inducing heat or pumping them full of drugs to get them all coming on simultaneously.
"We're doing it when they're ready, and we hope that will give us a higher in-calf rate."
Like most farms in south-west Victoria, the farm has endured a slow wet spring.
Fortunately, they have only had a few lame cows.
"They were seen too quickly by their local vets, meaning they don't lose condition or drop production and are so much happier not to have sore feet for days or weeks at a time," Ms McRae said.
They make all their own hay that is also stored on-farm in sheds.
Silage is always made into round bales and carted and stored in small stacks around the farm for easy accessibility.
"With all this rain, it's been hard to get our silage done; we were lucky to have a few short breaks or sunshine in the last month and have done two lots of silage," Ms McRe said.
"Kerry, along with help from Dad and my uncle, cut, ted, rake, bale, and wrap all of the silage we use on-farm.
"We have all our own gear, and it makes making silage so much easier. Kerry can start when he's ready, and the grass is ready, so there's no waiting for contractors."
Since taking on the farm, Mr Cowland has worked closely with their farm advisor and friend, Todd, to improve the soil and pasture quality.
"Kerry has spent a lot of time in the tractor, spreading fertiliser, lime and effluent," Ms McRae said.
"He's spent a lot of time working up paddocks, sowing crops and pasture, trialing a few different perennial rye grasses and some annuals to see what works and what doesn't."
With different soil types across the farm, he has improved how they graze and utilise their feed.
"Thanks to all his hard work, the girls are pumping this season," Ms McRae said.
"And we have even overflowed the vat a few times, so he must be doing something right; not only are we producing more litres than previous years, with a slightly smaller herd, but our fat and protein are the best's been for a long time.
"So that means the girls are happy. Which makes us happy."
Irrigation is set up but is yet to be operational. During the past two years, Mr Cowland has slowly upgraded sections and plans to use it for summer crops.
Dairy farming is something Ms McRae always wanted to return home and do full time.
She is very appreciative of her parents' support.
"A big thanks needs to go to Kerry, the quiet achiever behind this operation," Ms McRae said.
"While I'm raising the kids and doing as much as day-to-day stuff as I can around the farm, he's the one who picks up the slack and is putting in the hard yards for our future - it's something he should be so proud of.
"Not having come from a dairying background, he has taken to it like a duck to water and takes great pride in his work on the farm and with the girls. And we love seeing the results.
"We love the dairy industry and hope to grow and achieve great things. But mostly, we will stay a small family-run farm. And keep our girls happy and healthy."
Want to read more stories like this?
Sign up below (select Dairy News) to receive our e-newsletter delivered fresh to your email in-box twice a week.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.