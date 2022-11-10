Farm Online
Home/Agribusiness

Millions for water reform to crack down on market cowboys

Jamieson Murphy
By Jamieson Murphy
November 11 2022 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Millions for water reform to crack down on market cowboys

MORE than $31.6 million will be used to crack down on "cowboys of the system" in a wide-reaching water market reform that will increase transparency and oversight.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jamieson Murphy

Jamieson Murphy

National Rural Affairs reporter

National Rural Affairs reporter, focusing on rural politics and issues. Whisper g'day mate to me at jamieson.murphy@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Agribusiness

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.