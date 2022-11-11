Farm Online
Coonabarabran's Kilby listed at $3 million

November 11 2022 - 2:00pm
FarmBuy Real Estate
COONABARABRAN district property Kilby has been listed for $3 million after being put to auction on Wednesday.

