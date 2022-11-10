Farm Online
Decision made to release more water from Hume Dam ahead of rain

Chris McLennan
By Chris McLennan
November 11 2022 - 8:30am
Releases from the big Murray River storage at the Hume Dam will be increased today ahead of forecast heavy rain over the weekend.

