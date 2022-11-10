Releases from the big Murray River storage at the Hume Dam will be increased today ahead of forecast heavy rain over the weekend.
Flood threatened downstream communities have been warned to take note.
The Murray-Darling Basin Authority will boost releases from 85 gigalitres per day to 95 gigalitres per day.
Releases peaked at 80 gigalitres a day from the Hume Dam during the region's last major flood in 2016.
Murray-Darling Basin Authority executive director (river management) Andrew Reynolds said the priority was to "generate more airspace" in Hume Dam ahead of the weekend's rain rain event.
The Bureau of Meteorology is forecasting significant rain totals across the length of Australia from this latest rain.
Up to 70mm could fall in the Albury area over the next three days, the bureau says.
Mr Reynolds said they were also trying to minimise the impact of increased releases on communities downstream of the dam which are already struggling with flood and water quality issues.
"It is a delicate balancing act," he said.
"Creating airspace helps us to capture some of the rainfall in the dam and reduce the full impact of the floods on communities downstream."
At noon yesterday, the Hume Dam was 96 per cent full, with 112 gigalitres of airspace.
The added complication for river operators is that the even larger Dartmouth Dam at the headwaters of the river is full and spilling about 10 gigalitres a day.
Since May, the MDBA has released 4780 gigalitres from Hume Dam to mitigate flooding in the Murray River - the equivalent of 1.6 times the volume of the dam.
"River operators continue to work around the clock to assess new inflow and weather information and manage releases accordingly," Mr Reynolds said.
"This includes close collaboration with WaterNSW and the bureau to get the most up-to-date rainfall and inflow forecasts.
"The MDBA's priority is keeping the dam safe, capturing and storing water, and where we can, mitigating floods."
Coliban Water said it had consulted with the Department of Health and agreed some customers in Cohuna should boil their drinking water until further notice.
Refer to Coliban Water's website for maps of where boiling water is recommended.
A water trailer has been located near the Cohuna Water Treatment Plant on the Murray Valley Highway to fill up for their household drinking needs using suitable containers.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
