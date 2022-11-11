Size is everything to a well known sheep property on the Victorian-South Australian border.
Toonambool, north of Kaniva, is on the market across its 3379 hectares (8350 acres) in any combination of the four parcels.
The Telopea Downs district was one of the last parts of Victoria to be opened up to agriculture.
It was cleared in the 1960s and used primarily for grazing.
South Australian pastoral company A.J. and P.A. McBride bought adjacent and much larger Telopea Downs in 2018 for a rumoured $70 million from the Qatari-owned Hassad Australia.
Toonambool is being offered across four parcels.
Toonambool was originally part of one Australia's biggest wool enterprises owned by Adelaide's McGregor family.
A large-scale renovation of the lighter soils across the property clay topping or delving has seen increased areas available for cropping..
Toonambool is located 16km north of the Western Highway with sealed road frontage to the west, all-weather sandstone to the east and a dry weather road to the north.
A large laneway runs down nearly all the property, sectioned to the Eastern boundary.
Toonambool comprises gently undulating to flat open country with heavy Mallee flats to loam rises, with lighter rises being clay topped or delved.
A feature of the property is the paddock size allowing for easy access by middle laneway.
Improvements include a three-stand shearing shed with large wool room, kitchen, office, and a large steel sheep yards and holding pens.
There are also as new shedding and silos.
Another feature of the property is the big watering system from new 6" bore.
An electric submersible pump supplies a tank and pressure pump with the main line located on the laneway with eight branches to all parts and paddocks.
Expressions of interest close on December 5 with Driscoll and Co. Nhill.
Settlement is due on March 1 but through agreement the successful buyer can access the property early to prepare for the 2023 cropping season.
For more information contact Gary Driscoll on 0419 595132.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
