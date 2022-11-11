PULSE industry officials are warning growers to closely observe fungicide withholding periods when making decisions about struggling pulse crops.
While grain pulse crops such as faba beans provide little value for livestock in terms of vegetative matter there has been some discussion about putting sheep on crops decimated by disease to graze out the few pods that are there.
There may also be issues with crops taken through to harvest with late applications of fungicide possibly meaning farmers run into difficulties with withholding periods on some products with longer waits.
Pulse Australia northern industry development agronomist Paul McIntosh said the key for farmers was that they needed to be familiar with withholding requirements before putting livestock on the paddock or going out with a late season fungicide on a grain crop.
"Something like chlorothalonil, you have to look at the export slaughter interval requirements closely, there is a 63 day ESI for its use, meaning livestock need to be off stubble treated with chlorothalonil for nine weeks prior to slaughter, which is a long time," Mr McIntosh said.
"These type of requirements will be enough to influence management decisions in some cases, so farmers have to be aware of what the withholding periods are for the products they have used."
He said with the wet spring there could be similar concerns for grain delivery.
The heavy fungal disease burden means farmers are considering fungicide applications far beyond the normal application window to maintain yield.
However, Mr McIntosh cautioned that once again farmers needed to keep their withholding period obligations in mind.
"It might seem a long way off when they are still thinking of spraying fungicide but crops will come in quickly at this time of year so similar to if you plan on grazing a paddock you just need to dot the Is and check your fungicide program complies."
He said growers also needed to have an idea of how they planned to use their crops, with different regulations surrounding different sectors.
"For instance, chlorothalonil can't be used at any time in systems catering to dairy cattle, so you need to have a clear idea of what you are doing and check up the relevant withholding periods for the products you are using."
More information about the use of fungicides and withholding periods is available at https://www.pulseaus.com.au/
Gregor Heard is ACM's national grains industry reporter, based in Horsham, Victoria. He has a wealth of knowledge surrounding the cropping sector through his 15 years in the role. Prior to that he was with the Fairfax network as a reporter with Stock & Land. Some of the major issues he has reported on during his time with the company include the deregulation of the export wheat market, the introduction of genetically modified crops and the fight to protect growers better from grain trader insolvencies. Still involved with the family farm he is passionate about rural Australia and its people and hopes to use his role to act as an advocate for those involved in the grain sector.
