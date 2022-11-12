International expert in free-stall and compost design, Courtney Halbach, from the University of Wisconsin-Maddison will attend next week's Annual Symposium of the Dairy Research Foundation at Forster, NSW.
Her talk, 'Happy houses for happy cows', will be of keen interest to anyone thinking about installing an intensive dairy system because facility design has a massive impact on animal welfare and productivity.
Foundation director, and symposium organiser, Professor Yani Garcia, said he was very excited to have Courtney on the program as intensification was a very hot topic in the Australian dairy industry, particularly in NSW.
Courtney is a world leader in this field, running the Dairyland Initiative at the University of Wisconsin-Maddison, to provide welfare-friendly recommendations and lameness prevention tools.
She is particularly passionate about calf and cow barn design, positive tube ventilation systems and automatic milking systems.
"Courtney will be joined by Dairy UP researchers and Australian farmers who are either considering or already taking the intensification path," Professor Garcia said.
"It promises to be a very interesting session, where we'll hear the pros, cons and costs of intensification as well as keys to success."
READ MORE: Dairy innovations on show at EuroTier
The session includes dairy farmers Colin Thompson and Simon Scowen, with consultant Ian Lean, SciBus, Sheena Carter, NSW DPI and Karen Romano from Dairy Australia.
Colin Thompson owns and operates Silvermere Holsteins at Cowra, milking 320 cows three times a day.
The herd has been housed in a freestall barn since 2011 and produces 5 million litres a year.
Simon Scowen manages Manning Valley Dairy, at Wingham.
The family-run corporate business is investigating installing a compost barn to house the 800-cow herd.
Sheena Carter will report on a Dairy UP project which undertook an economic analysis of seven NSW dairy farms with intensive systems.
Professor Ian Lean will report on early findings from a Dairy UP project investigating ways to lift cow productivity in intensive systems.
Professor Garcia said he was excited to be able to bring together such a dynamic series of speakers on this very important topic.
"The combination of farmers and technical experts will create a lively discussion on how research findings apply in the real world," Professor Garcia said.
The symposium will be held on Tuesday, November 15, and Wednesday, November 16, at Forster, NSW. Registration is at https://drfsymposium.eventbrite.com.au.
Want to read more stories like this?
Sign up below (select Dairy News) to receive our e-newsletter delivered fresh to your email in-box twice a week.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.