Courtney Halbach to speak at the 2022 Dairy Research Symposium

November 12 2022 - 1:00pm
International expert, Courtney Halbach, from the University of Wisconsin will address the 2022 Dairy Research Symposium about welfare-friendly designs for intensive calf and cow facilities. Photo: Supplied

International expert in free-stall and compost design, Courtney Halbach, from the University of Wisconsin-Maddison will attend next week's Annual Symposium of the Dairy Research Foundation at Forster, NSW.

