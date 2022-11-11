THE Aramac breeding and backgrounding aggregation Fortuna has been placed under contract before auction.
The House family's 38,850 hectares (96,000 acres) located 40km north of Aramac had been scheduled to be auctioned by Ray White Rural on Friday.
Described as very safe breeding and backgrounding country, the aggregation comprises of Fortuna and Cherhill and is estimated carrying capacity of 1200 breeders plus progeny.
The country is described as typical desert uplands with creek flats and jump ups with yellow jacket, ironbark, box, and gidyea timber.
The main pastures include buffel, desert Mitchell, stylos, soft spinifex and edible shrubs.
Water is a feature with seven bores reticulated around the property. There are also 30 tanks, 70 troughs and 12 dams.
There are three sets of steel cattle yards equipped with crushes and scales as well as two sets of panel yards.
Improvements include two comfortable Queenslander style homes, with the Cherhill home set in an attractive tropical garden.
There are nine sheds on the aggregation including two shearing sheds. There is also a set of shearers quarters.
A clearing is sale planed for mid-December.
The maketing of Fortuna was handled by Andrew Turner and Joe Grove from Ray White Rural.
