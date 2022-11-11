Farm Online
Home/Property

Aramac breeding, backgrounding country sold before auction

Mark Phelps
By Mark Phelps
November 11 2022 - 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FarmBuy Real Estate

THE Aramac breeding and backgrounding aggregation Fortuna has been placed under contract before auction.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Phelps

Mark Phelps

Journalist

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.