Victorian sheep stud operator Steve Harrison is the new president of WoolProducers Australia.
Mr Harrison has moved up from vice-president to take the top job from Yass grower Ed Storey who stood down after completing his maximum four years.
Hay district grower Stacey Lugsdin is the new vice-president, the first woman to take the position.
The WPA leadership change comes on the eve of Australian Wool Innovation's annual general meeting which is being held next Friday.
WoolProducers' AGM was held in Sydney yesterday.
WPA is the peak national body for the wool producing industry in Australia, the biggest in the world.
Both Mr Harrison and Mrs Lugsdin were originally elected as independent directors of WPA.
Mr Harrison runs Bindawarra, a Merino stud in the Gippsland where his family also has a commercial wool growing business of 9000 sheep as well as 200 breeding cows.
Mr Harrison is also a director of the Victorian Farmers' Federation and its livestock group president.
MORE READING: Wool industry dangerously exposed to trade shocks.
After stepping up to help fill the shearer shortage on his own farm, Mr Harrison has recently highlighted the ongoing problems of finding shearers nationally.
A member of the Victorian government's shearer training committee, he has welcomed AWI's increased efforts in helping to find new recruits to fill the many gaps.
He also says individual farmers need to do more as well.
"We are aware of sheds that still do not have the basic amenities of a flushing toilet or suitable drinking water," he said.
"This shortage is having a number of implications for woolgrowers, including animal welfare and wool quality impacts, but also concerningly I am hearing of a number of anecdotal stories of woolgrowers exiting the industry because of this issue."
Mr Harrison thanked Mr Storey for his service to WoolProducers and the wider wool industry.
"Ed has contributed immensely to the wool industry over his tenure and oversaw a number of essential policy decisions and industry programs to take the industry forward."
Mr Storey was farewelled at an industry dinner, with representatives from every sector of the domestic supply chain and all industry service providers from around the country, which is reflective of the high regard in which he is held.
Mr Harrison being the first independent director of WoolProducers to be elected as president.
"I look forward to positively contributing to industry decisions and representing growers in key discussions with industry and other stakeholders."
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.