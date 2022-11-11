Farm Online
Gippsland wool grower Steve Harrison elected new president of peak wool group

Chris McLennan
By Chris McLennan
Updated November 11 2022 - 2:36pm, first published 2:30pm
Gippsland grazier Steve Harrison is the new president of WoolProducers Australia, with Hay grower Stacey Lugsdin replacing him as vice-president.

