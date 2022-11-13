Farm Online
Home/Dairy

Dairy Australia Farmer Ambassador program connects with consumers

November 14 2022 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sarah and Zac Cornell in Gippsland promoting a job in dairy. Picture supplied by Dairy Australia

Dairy Australia has developed and run a Farmer Ambassador program since 2020. The program now has a cohort of more than 50 formally trained farmers actively promoting the industry in several ways.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.