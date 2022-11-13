Dairy Australia has developed and run a Farmer Ambassador program since 2020. The program now has a cohort of more than 50 formally trained farmers actively promoting the industry in several ways.
Many use their personal experiences in dairy and positively represent the industry in their everyday interactions with their communities and peers. Others lend their support to marketing activities.
Recently, several farmers from the program featured alongside industry ambassador Jonathan Brown in Dairy Australia's workforce attraction television advertisement. The advertisement encourages job seekers living in regional areas to explore a job in dairy farming and it showcases why working in dairy matters. It also highlights the rewarding aspects of working on a farm.
Dairy Australia spoke with these dairy farmer ambassadors to find out what they enjoy about dairy farming and the many benefits it delivers.
Narendra Nagireddy is a dairy farm hand in Tasmania. "Interacting with the animals is my favourite part of dairy farming particularly during calving season," he said.
"We work in the outdoors every day, so we are constantly breathing in the fresh air."
Zac Cornell, a farm hand working in Gippsland, Victoria, spoke of the many aspects he enjoys about working on a dairy farm, including the benefits of interacting and networking with other farmers.
"I love being outside with the cows, the freedom, trying different things and the people," he said. "Everyone is great mates in dairy farming - it's a good community environment. Every farm is different, so we are always learning about different practices from each other, some of which you might even get to implement on your farm one day."
Amy Cosby, a dairy farmer who farms in Gippsland, Victoria, with her husband Rowdy, said there were many opportunities for on-the-job training and learning and many different jobs and career possibilities.
"The dairy industry allows you to have a career that's really varied - there is something for everyone," she said.
"If you're interested in working outside with animals and pastures, there's something for you there. If working in business management and data is more up your alley, there's plenty of opportunities in the industry there too."
Dairy farmer Meagan Faltum, also from Gippsland, said flexibility provided the greatest benefit.
"I chose a career in dairy farming as I get to work with cows every day, I get to work outside, and I get to be my own boss," she said. "There's a really nice work-life balance in dairy farming - I don't see it as a job, I see it as a lifestyle."
Trish Hammond and her husband Mark, whose farm was used in the television advertisement, said it was the pride in doing a job that had a purpose that extended to giving back to the community and nation.
"We taught our children from a young age to appreciate where our food comes from - how dairy farming not only provides for our community, but how we also proudly feed our nation," she said. "That's a pretty special feeling."
It's inspiring to see the passion farmer ambassadors have for the dairy industry, and Dairy Australia is grateful for their support in promoting the industry.
A new round of farmers will begin with the ambassador program in March 2023. During the program ambassadors will be provided with training, resources, skills and information to feel confident about promoting the industry. Further specialist training and networking events will then follow.
Anyone who is interested in becoming a farmer ambassador, or who knows someone else who is, or for more information about the program, contact Jess Phillips at jess.phillips@dairyaustralia.com.au.
