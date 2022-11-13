Natural capital on Aussie farms can achieve powerful climate results

Farmers could be reaping better production results by investing in farm vegetation projects and other natural capital initiatives, says one of Australia's speakers at the 27th United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP27).
In fact, Australia has a unique opportunity to be an exemplar of nature-positive, low emissions agriculture for generations to come, says Michelle Gortan.
The Macdoch Foundation chief executive officer is in Egypt as a key member of the Australian delegation to the UN climate talks.
"There is a growing recognition that nature-based solutions will need to play a powerful role in reaching our goals under the Paris Agreement - importantly, without sacrificing productivity or removing livestock," she said.
"However, to date, and at previous COPs, agriculture hasn't been featured prominently as a sector that needs to be able to deliver meaningful climate change solutions.
"This is perplexing given so much of the world's landscapes fall under agricultural production, including a massive 427 million hectares or 55 per cent of all land in Australia."
She said it was critical to swiftly build more understanding of what natural capital was, how it contributed to farm business performance, and how it could be measured, valued and accounted for.
"This is essential if we are to continue to produce high quality food and fibre while also delivering strong environmental and climate outcomes for Australia," Ms Gortan said.
"We want to help farmers realise the benefits that will flow to them for investing in natural capital, alongside their core farm production."
Natural capital in agriculture refers to the natural resources producers manage for the benefit of their businesses, their families, and society.
It includes soils, remnant native vegetation, water resources, productive pasture and cropping land, riparian zones, agroforestry, environmental plantings, and animals.
To realise the opportunity opening up to Australian landholders, Ms Gortan said governments, non-profit organisations, industry and philanthropy groups had to work together to implement new ways of incorporating natural capital into farm business decision-making, quickly and at scale.
"By revealing the business case for investment in natural capital on agricultural landscapes, the sector can become a key player in Australia's nature and climate solutions toolbox," she said.
"We can no longer afford to ignore the contribution that sustainable agriculture and forestry can make to addressing the interconnected crises of climate change and nature loss.
"Australia has the potential to be a world leader in showing how it can be achieved."
In order to transform the sector to be a nature-based solution in a climate-challenged world, nature had to be front and centre, and the services it provides quantified and valued.
"If we can place natural capital on the farm balance sheet, we'd make it visible and could manage it as a stock of resources that needs investment and management to ensure it doesn't degrade or lose value, while at the same time, being optimised to achieve farm business goals," Ms Gortan said.
"Crucially, when natural capital appears on the balance sheet, it will become clear how it powers farm business decision making and performance."
To implement and realise the benefits from nature-based solutions in agriculture and sustainable forestry, new and significant investment was required in building the skills and capacity of the sector, particularly farmers, their accountants and advisers - to give people the ability to do things differently.
There hasn't been the motivation nor the appropriate incentives for a critical mass of farmers or the advisory network to collect natural capital data- Michelle Gortan
"At present, these sectors are not producing and sharing data at a volume and in a way that comprehensively, accurately, and transparently reports the environmental footprint of agriculture," she said.
"And the data produced is not related to farm business performance.
"There hasn't been the motivation nor the appropriate incentives for a critical mass of farmers or the advisory network to collect natural capital data on an ongoing basis.
"Data that is collected hasn't been captured and housed in a way that enables farmers to review and benchmark their natural capital and farm business performance meaningfully against their peers.
"Frameworks like environmental, social and governance (ESG) reporting and the Taskforce for Nature-Related Financial Disclosures, and increasing international market pressures, are bringing this reporting and data gap sharply into focus."
The Macdoch Foundation provides funding in Australia and the USA to promote natural and productive landscapes, climate change solutions, and healthy communities.
Ms Gortan said conversations with the federal agriculture department were progressing, but it would take the investments and resources of a broad range of stakeholders, including federal, state and territory governments, research and development corporations, non-government organisations and industry to get this work done.
"If Australia can achieve this, we will transform agriculture into a climate solution, enhance farm productivity and profitability in a low emissions economy, reinvigorate regional communities, shore up our food and fibre production, protect and restore landscapes and livelihoods," she said.
"We can keep our export markets buoyant and deliver a thriving and sustainable agricultural sector for many generations to come.
"We need to be ambitious, and we need to act now."
Andrew Marshall is the group agribusiness writer for ACM's state agricultural weeklies and websites. He is a former editor at The Land and has worked in various Rural Press group roles in Canberra, North Richmond (NSW) and Toowoomba (Qld).
