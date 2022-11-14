Oak Trees makes $1.115 million at auction

THE Hughenden based Mills family has bought the Pittsworth property Oak Trees at auction for $1.115 million.
Located 4km west of Pittsworth, the 35 hectare (86 acre) property has frontages to both the Gore Highway and Scrubby Mountain Road.
Improvements include a spacious, four bedroom residence with a large under cover area plus a pergola area, greenhouse, and established trees and shrubs.
There is also a 15x11m workshop/shed with three phase power, machinery sheds.
The property also features a hard stand area covering about 100x200m with transport loading ramp, a concrete wash bay area and yards lights.
Water is supplied from a shallow bore supplying a tank, which services the house and other infrastructure plus five troughs.
Oak Trees is divided into two larger paddocks and four smaller paddocks.
There is a set of equipped, steel cattle yards.
Don't miss out on all the latest rural property news. Sign up here to receive our new and free weekly Farmonline property newsletter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.