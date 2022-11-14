Farm Online
Home/Agribusiness

'Dropping $20b in trade barriers key to repairing China relation'

By Maeve Bannister and Tess Ikonomou
November 14 2022 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
'Dropping $20b in trade barriers key to repairing China relation'

Reducing Australia's dependence on China will be an important step for securing the nation's resilience, as Anthony Albanese seeks a meeting with Xi Jinping.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Agribusiness

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.