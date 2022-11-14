Farm Online
Cattle Australia candidates named with ballot opening on Tuesday

Mark Phelps
By Mark Phelps
Updated November 14 2022 - 7:56pm, first published 6:30pm
The ballot to select the new grass fed Cattle Australia board opens on Tuesday.

THE names of the candidates standing for the new grass fed beef organisation Cattle Australia have been released.

