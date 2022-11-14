Farm Online
Home/Agribusiness

Elders tips more growth tailwinds than stormy headwinds to follow $163m profit

Andrew Marshall
By Andrew Marshall
Updated November 14 2022 - 8:27pm, first published 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
No growth washout on Elders' radar despite ag's wet weather worries

After exceeding its own expectations with a hefty $163 million statutory profit in 2021-22, and 39 per cent business growth, agribusiness, Elders, says saturated conditions in eastern Australia will undermine its momentum this financial year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Marshall

Andrew Marshall

National agribusiness writer

Andrew Marshall is the group agribusiness writer for ACM's state agricultural weeklies and websites. He is a former editor at The Land and has worked in various Rural Press group roles in Canberra, North Richmond (NSW) and Toowoomba (Qld).

More from Agribusiness

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.