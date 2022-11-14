No washout on Elders' growth radar despite ag's wet weather worries

After exceeding its own expectations with a hefty $163 million statutory profit in 2021-22, and 39 per cent business growth, agribusiness, Elders, says saturated conditions in eastern Australia will undermine its momentum this financial year.
But the farm services company is still tipping plenty of business growth above its longer term 5pc to 10pc goals, and an expanding market footprint in the year ahead.
Last year Elders added 22 new agency, merchandise and real estate businesses to its 580-strong network, now giving it about 80 location points more than arch rival, Nutrien Ag Solutions.
Managing director, Mark Allison said he currently had about 19 potential acquisitions in a pipeline to consider during 2022-23 and the company was pursuing new greenfield options to expand into.
With regard to summer crops ... my gut feeling is that it will still work out to be a strong year- Mark Allison, Elders
After reporting its second year of surging underlying earnings before interest and tax growth at nearly 40pc, Elders conceded extreme rainfall events had created widespread uncertainty in affected cropping regions and plenty of concern about the summer and winter crops reaching their potential.
Yet Mr Allison was far from convinced of a big earnings slump ahead, even though harvest season cash flow was being diluted by grainbelt flooding and soggy pasture conditions were disrupting livestock enterprises and saleyard throughput.
"To match last year would be a massive challenge, but it's difficult to determine how much impact the current conditions will eventually have on the coming summer crop," he said.
"With regard to summer crops, particularly cotton, my gut feeling is that it will still work out to be a strong year.
"There will be a lot of soil moisture available and full irrigation dams and there'll be a lot of weedy crops and fallow paddocks needing spraying on the east coast."
Subsequently, Elders was assuming summer crop activity would now be "average" - as it was last summer - rather than earlier predictions of an above average 1.6m-plus hectares.
The season would still likely be much better than the below average 1m hectares grown in 2020-21.
Meanwhile, downgraded winter crop returns expected by many may more likely impact farmer cash flows and spending plans into next financial year, rather than this one, Mr Allison said.
In fact, given current strong grain and meat commodity prices and the cash reserves many growers and livestock producers had banked in the past two good seasons, including farm management deposits at 10pc above 12 months ago, he said there was "a fair bit of capacity to absorb" this year's setbacks.
High demand for agricultural commodities was expected to keep creating favourable trading conditions for Elders in the first half of the current financial year.
The rural products outlook was positive, with high demand, particularly for farm chemicals, fertiliser and seed.
Wool markets were expected to remain strong, driven by increased demand in China and Europe, although grower returns and spending patterns would be partly dependent on the wet conditions in eastern Australia improving.
Elders was, however, prepared for saleyard cattle and sheep prices to soften in the medium term because of falling domestic re-stocker demand and abundant pasture conditions subduing any urgency for selling.
On the rural property front, strong demand for broadacre properties was tipped to continue in the short to medium term, supported by commodity demand and high livestock prices.
Interestingly, however, Elders' generally optimistic forecast of "more tailwinds than headwinds" proved a hard sell with the share market, which was concerned about soaking La Nina weather events hurting the agribusiness sector further.
Shareholders were also uneasy about Mr Allison's planned departure from the top job after eight years.
Elders' share price slumped after he confirmed a new managing director would be selected and he would transition out of the role in 2023, leaving the company next November.
Despite Elders' solid 9pc rise in statutory profit after tax and interest in 2021-22, its share price dived almost 23pc, or $3, to $10.20 by Monday evening.
The share market news was in stark contrast to past year's bullish revenue charge, led by the company's Western Australia and the Victorian and Riverina regions whose contributions rose to $81m and $64m, respectively, to represent 28.6pc and 22.6pc of Elders' earnings before interest and tax.
All states achieved double digit earnings growth, assisted by contributions from new acquisitions bedded down in 2021-22, such YP Ag and DJ's Grower Services in South Australia, and Bundaberg-based Sunfam in Queensland.
Queensland-Northern Territory and NSW achieved the biggest EBIT gains, with northern region earnings jumping 60pc on the previous year to $34m, while NSW was up almost 54pc to $52m, contributing about 19pc to the overall national result.
Business acquisitions completed in the 2020-21 financial year delivered full year EBIT of $12.6m in 2021-22, while the 13 "bolt on" acquisitions made during 2021-22, generated an extra $4.2m in EBIT.
Despite declining numbers of livestock being sold, strong livestock prices helped lift Elders' agency services contribution overall gross margin by $147m, or up 4pc.
The property market eased towards the end of the financial year but real estate service gross margins jumped 21pc to $61.6m in 2021-22, reflecting ongoing network expansion and continued high demand for residential property and farmland.
Farm chemical product earnings grew 32.6pc lift to $173m to contribute 26pc of the company's margin result, while wholesale products gained 19pc to achieve an 11pc share.
Elders' overall growth was significantly aided by the company's focus on a backward integration strategy bulking up its house brand chemical and animal health product range under the Titan Ag and Pastoral Ag brands, plus specialty horticultural fertilisers and AIRR's Apparent chemical lines.
Since 2015-16 the percentage of gross margin generated by new acquisitions and the expansion of the company's Titan housebrand crop chemical ranger through a backward integration strategy has grown from 1pc to 35pc last financial year.
Andrew Marshall is the group agribusiness writer for ACM's state agricultural weeklies and websites. He is a former editor at The Land and has worked in various Rural Press group roles in Canberra, North Richmond (NSW) and Toowoomba (Qld).
