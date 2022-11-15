Later today (November 16), the Australian Parliament's Joint Standing Committee on Treaties will release its report on the national interest analysis of the Free Trade Agreement with the United Kingdom (UK FTA).
The report is expected to support the Australian Government ratifying the agreement and setting an implementation date as soon as practical, the 17th such trade agreement Australia will have entered into in the last 40 years.
Ratification of the agreement also has to be completed through the UK Parliament, a process that has been delayed because of the recent political upheavals in the country and the sad passing of Her Majesty the Queen.
The Public Bill Committee in the UK has now reported the Bill to the House without amendment but it still has some further steps to complete.
Interestingly, the New Zealand Free Trade Agreement signed two months after the Australian agreement, has now been combined in the one piece of legislation being considered by the UK Parliament.
The FTA involves increased access for a range of Australian agricultural products that will require quota management including dairy, grains, rice and sugar.
For the Australian meat industry, the main attraction are two new zero tariff import quotas into the UK for beef and sheepmeat that will represent a significant modernisation of our trading relationship after 40 years of tightly controlled, EU administered, high tariff, limited quota access.
The existing access to the UK through the WTO EU High Quality Beef quota, (the EU HQB or Hilton quota of 7150 tonnes) and the EU Sheepmeat quota (19,186 tonnes) had to be split in 2021 between the UK and the EU following Brexit.
When the split occurred, analysis showed a trend in utilisation of the quotas over the last decade away from the UK towards continental Europe.
While those split WTO quotas will continue, they both have complications. The EU sheepmeat quota has always been allocated in carcase weight, a remnant of the full carcase trade of 40 years ago. The new UK quotas are in the more accepted standard of shipped weight.
Sheepmeat exporters will now have to manage two quotas into the UK, one in shipped weight and one in carcase weight where they still have to add back in the weight of the bone they removed in a boneless product.
For beef, the restricted specifications set 40 years ago, along with the 20 per cent import duty that applies, will make the UK component of the existing EU HQB quota ( 3761 tonnes) commercially unusable.
While the UK HQB quota will continue to exist and be allocated to exporters, it is unlikely to be used, so that traditional access will be lost.
The tariff free red meat access in the first year of the new UK arrangements will be 35,000 tonnes of beef and 25,000 tonnes of sheepmeat.
Industry however has been sceptical that in the current market environment of high livestock prices and limited supplies, as to whether these tonnages can or will be filled in the initial years.
The fact that all plants seeking to utilise the quotas in the first instance will have to be EU accredited, limits those that can participate.
In addition for beef, HGP free requirements having to be met through the existing EUCAS system will be a further limitation on availability.
More importantly, the new UK quotas represent a transition to a quota free and tariff free UK market over the next 10 to 15 years.
This is an amazing outcome for both the UK and Australia and will allow an open market to eventually operate for the first time in 40 years.
Politics is never far away when negotiating these agreements on both sides.
The Farmers Union of Wales was highly critical of the increased beef and sheepmeat access afforded Australia in the agreement in its submission to the UK Parliament's International Trade Committee Inquiry earlier this year.
But these arguments can run both ways.
At the SIAL Paris trade show this month, Meat Promotion Wales (Hybu Cig Cymru) was highlighting the success of its sheepmeat exports with the first shipment in 20 years of Welsh lamb to the US, now an open zero tariff market since its final BSE restrictions on UK lamb were removed.
They were also emphasising the success of Welsh lamb exports to the EU, up 22pc this year and exports to "new markets" up 227pc.
While the formal ratification process in the UK is incomplete, the opportunity for politics to intervene on some issues always remains.
The inclusion of a 95pc safeguard for sheepmeat in the signed agreement that was not there in the original "in principle" agreement is an example which effectively reduces the sheepmeat access by around 5pc.
Meat was always going to be a "sensitive" item in the agreement so compromises of that nature can often occur.
New UK PM Rishi Sunak has publicly said that he thinks the agreement is "a bad deal for farmers" but also said that he will "not renege" on the agreement.
The EU quotas that the UK has been part of over the last 40 years have distorted the import meat market in the UK.
The "use it or lose it" rules in the Australian quotas meant in past years that exporters would sometimes ship at a loss to the EU and the UK just to ensure the quota access was returned the following year.
Shipments of lower quality manufacturing items have been shipped because of the same incentive.
Those incentives will now be removed and the market will be able to operate on a more open basis better reflecting supply and demand.
The FTA will allow Australia to be a more consistent, reliable and customer focussed supplier.
As a high cost operator, Australia will be concentrating on working with local industry to complement local supplies and develop a quality niche in the market, free of the quota and tariff distortions of the past.
Current inflation issues and the general state of the UK economy, will only add a further note of caution once the new arrangements are implemented.
A big attraction in this FTA for the UK is their application to join the 11 country Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) that both Australia and NZ are key members of.
UK membership of the CPTPP potentially brings Asia to the UK's doorstep and therefore FTA's with Australia and NZ will demonstrate that the UK is ready to join, a real breaking of the EU yoke.
