UK FTA expected to get 'national interest' approval from joint parliamentary committee

By Steve Martyn
November 16 2022 - 7:00am
Former Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and former UK PM Boris Johnson after reaching an in-principle agreement on a new UK FTA.

Later today (November 16), the Australian Parliament's Joint Standing Committee on Treaties will release its report on the national interest analysis of the Free Trade Agreement with the United Kingdom (UK FTA).

