Two bidders fought it out to buy hilly grazing country near Alexandra in north-west Victoria late last week.
The Fawcett farm (502 hectares, 1240 acres) sold for $4,810,000 or $3879 per acre.
The auction was held 10km from the property at Elders (Embling) Real Estate's Alexandra office on Friday afternoon.
Agent John Tossol said a good crowd attended the auction with the two bidders who drove up the price for what he called a rare opportunity.
He said the farm had been held for many years by the same family.
It ran from gentle foothills to steeper hill country across five titles.
He said the property provided the buyer with a choice of elevated home sites.
A storage/machinery shed was located on the block with power and concrete flooring.
The property also has a three-stand shearing shed with yards and a hay shed.
It also has a consistent fertiliser history and eight dams.
"Properties of this size and scope rarely come onto the market," Mr Tossol said.
"It is a prime rural asset located in a tightly held and capital appreciating area."
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
