FARMER concerns about a disease that renders a product unsaleable have largely been allayed.
Steven Simpfendorfer, cereal plant pathologist with the NSW Department of Primary Industry, said there had been confirmed reports of fusarium head blight infecting grain heads in northern NSW but said in general it was as a result of infection from the crown rot fungus (Fusarium pseudograminearum).
Dr Simpfendorfer said this was important as crown rot infections in the head are much less likely to cause the rise in mycotoxin levels that mean the grain cannot be sold than infections from other forms of the fungus.
The damaging mycotoxins are closely associated with white and pink seeds meaning deliveries into the bulk handling have a specification on the number of acceptable pink and white heads.
"The good news for growers is that the grain is unlikely to have high levels of the dangerous levels of mycotoxins if it has been infected with crown rot," Dr Simpfendorfer said.
"However there can still be white heads as a result of the crown rot infection, although levels are usually lower in wetter years and that could cause issues with deliveries," he said.
"Farmers need to have a clear plan on what they plan to with grain if they have white heads knowing there might be issues in delivering into the bulk system," he said.
"They can have the grain tested and it's very likely they will have a product that is fine to sell but they may need to plan to store it on-farm."
Dr Simpfendorfer said the outbreak of disease showed that crown rot, more commonly associated with dry seasons when its symptoms manifest more severely, did not go away in wet seasons.
"It is very similar to what we saw in 2016 when we had a wet season."
Looking forward he said growers would have to look for non-infected seed to plant for next year.
"While there is not too much problem with toxicity given the strains we have seen, there is an issue that grain infection by Fusarium is that if it is sown the next year it can cause seedling death which reduces emergence.
"Crown rot infection can also be introduced to the base of surviving plants with infected grain also being an inoculum source for the infection of seedlings arising from uninfected grain.
"Crown rot alone cannot directly result in grain infection, as the fungus does not grow up the entire stem and into heads within a season."
He said getting suspicious grain tested was the best way to ensure optimum seed viability for next year.
"Growers who noticed or suspect that they had FHB or white grain disorder in 2016 should get their planting seed tested to determine infection levels prior to sowing.
"This information can be used to guide appropriate seed treatment options and to source cleaner seed with lower infection levels if required."
There are also unconfirmed reports of crops appearing with symptoms similar to FHB in Victoria.
Gregor Heard is ACM's national grains industry reporter, based in Horsham, Victoria. He has a wealth of knowledge surrounding the cropping sector through his 15 years in the role. Prior to that he was with the Fairfax network as a reporter with Stock & Land. Some of the major issues he has reported on during his time with the company include the deregulation of the export wheat market, the introduction of genetically modified crops and the fight to protect growers better from grain trader insolvencies. Still involved with the family farm he is passionate about rural Australia and its people and hopes to use his role to act as an advocate for those involved in the grain sector.
