GrainCorp to pay double dividend after record full year profit

Andrew Marshall
By Andrew Marshall
Updated November 16 2022 - 12:33pm, first published 10:05am
GrainCorp profit jumps 170pc to a new record full year result

East Coast agribusiness giant, GrainCorp, has achieved a 173 per cent jump in net profit after tax, posting a record $380 million full year result on the back of big volume increases across its grain handling, marketing and processing divisions.

