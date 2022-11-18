Agribusiness buzz in brief

The Coles supermarket group is expanding its foray into drone delivered groceries which began in Canberra in March and is now being trialled on Queensland's Gold Coast.
In partnership with global on-demand drone delivery service, Wing, the retailer is offering a selected range of items from bread and fresh produce to snacks, health care items, kitchen essentials and toilet paper.
The Gold Coast suburbs of Ormeau, Ormeau Hills, and Yatala will initially be serviced by the store-to-door drone flights from Coles' supermarket at Ormeau Village Shopping Centre, but the range will gradually expand to nearby suburbs.
The five kilogram Wing delivery drones have a 1.3 metre wingspan and can travel at about 119 kilometres an hour.
About 500 popular Coles grocery items are available as part of the service, which has made more than 5000 home deliveries in the past six months.
Specialty milk processor, A2 Milk Company, is taking legal action in the Federal Court of NSW against a group of companies operating under the Care A2 Plus umbrella.
A2 Milk claims Care A2 Plus has used the A2 trademarks since before October 2020 on the packaging and promotion of nutritional powder products distributed for sale in Australia, including infant formula and toddler formula.
The A2 company's products use raw A1 beta-casein protein-free milk as the milk source, with its trademarks featuring the "A2" or "a2" logo as a dominant feature on its range, including infant formula.
It has previously asked the Australian-based Care Corporation to stop using the trademarks on Care A2 Plus lines, but without success, and efforts to resolve the issue via correspondence between their legal representatives had also failed.
Beston Global Food Company shareholders have until November 24 to participate in a one for one pro-rata share offer at 25 cents each as the business looks to raise funds to cover debt repayments totalling $16 million.
During the COVID-19 pandemic the dairy and meat processing company drew on its banking facilities as sales to the food service and restaurant sector slumped, and that money is now required to be repaid by the end of this year.
Beston is also hoping to use the extra share capital to invest $3m in a third lactoferrin extraction column at its Murray Bridge plant in South Australia and a further $7.5m to improve water recycling and energy efficiency, plus vertical integration improvements to its processing chain.
Chairman, Roger Sexton, said Beston was a young company in the dairy industry and had had to navigate through five tough years of drought and the pandemic.
"The board considers this capital raise is in the best interests of shareholders and the company, having regard to the rising cost of debt servicing, tightening credit and liquidity across the economy and the opportunities for Beston to accelerate revenues and profits in the short term."
A new report has questioned the welfare cost of cheap chicken in some of Australia's biggest fast-food restaurant supply chains.
In its assessment of nine Australian fast-food companies, global animal welfare charity World Animal Protection evaluated commitments to chicken welfare and plant-based offerings, specifically highlighting KFC Australia as under-performing.
In contrast, pizza group, Domino's Australia, was marked as an industry leader, being the only local fast-food company adopting the Better Chicken Commitment, and ranking highly for having more humane and sustainable plant-based meal options.
The Better Chicken Commitment requires companies to use chicken breeds which grow at a healthier rate, rather than fast-growing birds which critics note reach full size in just six weeks, resulting in heart and lung failure, muscle weakness and lameness.
"KFC's refusal to act on chicken welfare goes directly against consumer expectations and where the industry is moving globally on animal welfare and plant-protein," World Animal Protection campaign manager, Rochelle Flood.
She said a recent survey showed more than half of Australians said they would eat at KFC more frequently if higher welfare standards applied to its chicken.
The polling also found 61 per cent felt it was important for fast-food restaurants to offer plant-based menu options, with the figure jumping to 76pc within the Gen Z demographic.
Peak chicken industry body, the Australian Chicken Meat Federation, has a new chief executive officer, veterinarian, Dr Mary Wu.
Dr Wu, previously general manager of processing and export at the Australian Meat Industry Council, replaces Dr Viviene Kite, who will remain involved with the industry until May as part of the succession transition.
Dr Kite is also executive director of the Australian Poultry Industries Association.
Dr Wu has previously held senior trade and market access roles within the Commonwealth Department of Agriculture.
Dr Kite said her successor was held in high regard and had highly relevant experience representing the red meat industry on a range of issues common to the chicken sector, including access to a sustainable workforce, animal health and biosecurity, animal welfare, food safety and sustainability.
Fonterra has found a Canadian replacement to fill the chief financial officer's position vacated by Marc Rivers, who is now a strategic advisor to the big NZ dairy co-operative.
University of Saskatchewan graduate and globally experienced accountant, Neil Beaumont, takes up the job in February.
Most recently he was senior managing director and chief financial and risk officer with the $500 billion-strong Canadian Pension Plan Investment Board.
He has also held senior roles with BHP in Australia and Chile.
Acting CFO, Chris Rowe, began covering the position last month and will continue until the new year.
Digital television service, EngageTV, has launched a network directed at the farm sector in conjunction with Sydney-based farm sector research and database group KG2.
The On the Farm subscription network is looking to deliver relevant information to farmers through mobile, desktop devices and television screens within the households on the farms.
The KG2 and EngageTV partnership is the first of its kind to unite farm type and size data, with digital communication to deliver specific content to farmers' mobile device, and or other screens viewed in a selected region.
KG2 regularly sources insight about fertiliser and chemical usage, stored grain, biosecurity measures, nutritional feed inputs and more to monitor farm practices for agricultural businesses and partners.
Start the day with all the big news in agriculture! Sign up below to receive our daily Farmonline newsletter.
Andrew Marshall is the group agribusiness writer for ACM's state agricultural weeklies and websites. He is a former editor at The Land and has worked in various Rural Press group roles in Canberra, North Richmond (NSW) and Toowoomba (Qld).
Andrew Marshall is the group agribusiness writer for ACM's state agricultural weeklies and websites. He is a former editor at The Land and has worked in various Rural Press group roles in Canberra, North Richmond (NSW) and Toowoomba (Qld).
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.