Farm Online
Home/Agribusiness

Agribusiness buzz in brief

Andrew Marshall
By Andrew Marshall
Updated November 18 2022 - 3:30pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Agribusiness buzz in brief

Coles' drone delivery expands

The Coles supermarket group is expanding its foray into drone delivered groceries which began in Canberra in March and is now being trialled on Queensland's Gold Coast.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Marshall

Andrew Marshall

National agribusiness writer

Andrew Marshall is the group agribusiness writer for ACM's state agricultural weeklies and websites. He is a former editor at The Land and has worked in various Rural Press group roles in Canberra, North Richmond (NSW) and Toowoomba (Qld).

More from Agribusiness

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.