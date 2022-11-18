Productive tablelands country for up to 300 steers

NORTHERN Tablelands NSW property Home Hill West is estimated to run up to 300 steers.
Located in the high rainfall Nowendoc Valley, the 273 hectare (674 acre) property boasts heavy, red basalt and loam soils with a good fertiliser history.
More than 180ha has been improved with a rye grass and clover mix, with two other paddocks about to be sown with a new mix.
Almost all of the dams are spring-fed or located in a spring fed gully. The average annual rainfall is in excess of 1100mm.
The very well fenced property is divided into 10 main paddocks with a laneway system. A large portion of the boundary fencing is new.
Timbers include blue gum, stringy bark and messmate.
Home Hill West has a large set of new cattle yards equipped with a crush, loading ramp and drafting pound.
The property has a three bedroom brick veneer home featuring excellent views over the Cooplacurripa Valley
There is also a powered, four bay 16x12m skillion shed with a workshop. There is also a round yard and draft yard positioned alongside the shed.
The property is situated 13km from Nowendoc, 60km from Walcha, and 120km from the major service centre of Tamworth.
Home Hill West will be auctioned in Walcha on December 15.
Contact Andrew Blomfield, 0428 667 402, or Troy Davey, 0427 157 557, Pitt Son's Real Estate.
