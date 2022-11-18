National tractor sales remained strong in October but signs of a tapering in the market are beginning to be seen.
Sales were up 3.6 per cent on October 2021 to finish 2.1pc ahead for the year-to-date.
In Queensland sales soared 32 per cent for the month to finish 14pc ahead for the year-to-date, while the market in South Australia was up 30pc to close 2pc behind for the year-to-date.
NSW sales dropped 4pc for the month to sit 1pc behind for the year-to-date.
In Western Australian sales are sitting 2pc ahead for the year-to-date and the Northern Territory market is up 12pc.
Sales in Victoria remain on par for the year but fell 10pc for the month and across the Bass Strait sales dropped by 11pc.
Tractor and Machinery Association of Australia executive director Gary Northover said October had been another bumper month for tractor sales in preparation for this year's harvest.
Mr Northover said while many parts of the eastern states had been severely impacted by unseasonal rains, the environment for agricultural equipment remained strong.
However, he said the near-term outlook for equipment sales remained difficult to predict.
"There appears to be a very gradual return to normality on the shipping front but any benefits this might deliver to the supply chain are likely to be offset by ongoing challenges in production, particularly for European suppliers," Mr Northover said.
"We have for some time been experiencing challenges in component supply for everything from computer chips to tyres, but as we head into the northern winter, the crippling effect of energy supply shortages is further impacting production.
"All these factors, combined with ongoing input price increases, is making for a very challenging time for all."
In the under 30 kilowatt (40 horsepower) category, sales were up 15pc for the month and are sitting 9pc ahead for the year-to-date.
The 150kw (200hp) plus range remains 'a standout' and increased 44pc on October 2021 figures and was up 4pc for the year-to-date.
Sales in the 30 to 75kw (40 to 100hp) range were down by 7pc but remained 2pc ahead for the year-to-date.
In the 75 to 150kw (100 to 200hp) category sales for the month dipped by 6pc to finish 3pc behind for the year-to-date.
Mr Northover said reports of a record harvest in many regions, notwithstanding the weather events rolling through the nation, was being reflected in harvester sales.
The bulk of this season's new deliveries is set to occur over the coming weeks, he said, and sales were already up 8pc for the year.
He said the wet weather conditions had resulted in a poor hay season and reduced plantings.
As a result, baler sales had 'failed to fire yet again' and were now down 36pc compared to last year.
Sales of out-front mowers were down by 20pc.
