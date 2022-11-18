Farm Online
Home/Machinery

Australian tractor sales strong again in October 2022 but some decreases seen

Melody Labinsky
By Melody Labinsky
November 19 2022 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tractor sales in the 150 kilowatt plus range remained 'a standout' in October.

National tractor sales remained strong in October but signs of a tapering in the market are beginning to be seen.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melody Labinsky

Melody Labinsky

National machinery and agtech writer

More from Machinery

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.