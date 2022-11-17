A price of $5.8 million has been asked for a showpiece grazing property in the Acheron Valley, south of Alexandra.
All the hard work has already been done at Staplecross, say the Elders Real Estate agents for this 185 hectare (457 acre) holding.
At the listed price, the vendors are looking for $12,692 per acre for this piece of picturesque country just west of the full Lake Eildon.
Only last week at auction a larger chunk of the north-east sold for $3879 per acre north of Alexandra but on steeper country.
Two bidders fought it out to buy the Fawcett farm (502 hectares, 1240 acres) which sold for $4,810,000 .
This latest offer is across more accessible, gently undulating country to soft hills with many modern improvements.
For instance, the property's electric fencing is powered by a roof mounted solar system.
That fencing is all new including a Weston exclusion perimeter fence.
It has 15 dams and reticulated water to stock troughs.
There are new steel cattle yards with crush.
Day yards, concrete walkways and a loading ramp combined to make this a modern grazing operation.
It also boasts a five-bay Colourbond machinery shed and workshop, plus other shedding.
All weather formed tracks provide access to all points of the property being offered across four titles.
The farm is located just four kilometres from Alexandra or two hours' drive from Melbourne with a sealed road frontage.
Elders agent John Tossol, who sold the Fawcett farm, said it offered a combination of farming and rural living with zoning potential for future subdivision development to make best use of a choice of elevated home sites with spectacular views.
For more information contact Mr Tossol on 0419 558032.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
