Farm Online
Home/Property
Watch

All the hard work is done on this showpiece grazing farm

Chris McLennan
By Chris McLennan
November 18 2022 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FarmBuy Real Estate

A price of $5.8 million has been asked for a showpiece grazing property in the Acheron Valley, south of Alexandra.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris McLennan

Chris McLennan

National Rural Property Writer

ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.