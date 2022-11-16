Ridding beef of 'tail end' producers in animal welfare space

MANDATING animal welfare practices like pain relief across the board was put forward as likely the only way to rid the cattle industry of the 'tail end bad actors' at this month's big beef sustainability conference in Colorado in the United States.
Australian Bruce McConnell told the Global Roundtable for Sustainable Beef conference in Denver the biggest threat to the beef sector in animal welfare was it's 'long tail' and the fact 'we keep wanting to do things on a voluntary basis'.
Mr McConnell is leading a new animal welfare initiative with The Minderoo Foundation, one of Australasia's largest philanthropies. Founded by Andrew and Nicola Forrest, the Foundation has with $2.6 billion funds invested in philanthropic causes.
Mr McConnell said the stories that will get on the news, that will stop market access and cancel social licences to operate, would come from the bottom 10 to 20 per cent of producers doing things everyone else was not happy about.
"While everyone here is doing the right thing, every single one of us here would also know someone who isn't. Are you comfortable for them to be representative of your industry?" he said.
"I challenge the view of just allowing commercial supply chains to sort it out - to have animal welfare as just a value-add where you sign up to a standard because there will always be a tail end that won't participate in those high-value supply chains and they will be representing everyone else.
"There is no simple answer to that unless you go down the legislation pathway. I can't see a path forward without it."
Mr McConnell made the point that, unlike most other industries, there were a lot of people in the cattle game there for reasons other than relying on a livelihood from beef.
They perhaps like horses, or have invested in land and need to put it to some use.
"What that means is there is actually a large portion of people with cattle not actually engaged with the beef industry - but they are still representative of it," he said.
"Mandating processes will ensure they play their role to minimum standards.
"I don't believe this would be asking for legislation that is above the normal practices of those who are engaged."
There was absolutely the call for all in the supply chain to hold each accountable - to 'not turn a blind eye or turn your back on things' - but that could only go so far, Mr McConnell argued.
His words raised hairs on the back of necks of some at the conference, but others said they have been looking for a long time for a way to report, and get rid of, the 'bad actors'.
Mr McConnell grew up on a beef cattle farm and went into agribusiness finance and then industry development work in southern Queensland before joining the Minderoo initiative.
His work before Minderoo involved ensuring a viable protein industry could be built across a large geographical footprint.
"In doing that I started to realise there were a range people who wanted to stop progress in our sector," he said.
"And there were a whole lot of things the industry needed to do to tackle that head on. Telling the same story we have told forever isn't going to move the dial."
The Minderoo initiative, he said, honed in on working with the industry to learn where it was hitting brick walls when science, foundational knowledge and research was not allowing for the progress desired.
Cattle producers, and indeed those in the entire beef supply chain, needed to increase their engagement in the animal welfare conversion far, far more, Mr McConnell said.
"You can't draw a venn diagram of NGOs (non government organisations) and animal welfare rights groups and the industry and work in the middle," he said.
"At the moment they are two very different circles and there is a chasm in the centre.
"What that means is that when governments are coming asking for input into animal welfare decisions, we are not even getting in the same room to have conversations about where we need to go.
"I've been to a number of those meetings in Australia, where there are 50 or 60 people in the room and only one or two, or sometimes zero, are from the industry.
"Right now, in many jurisdictions there is legislation being spoken about for changing the way we do everything and industry is not even in the room to be part of the conversation.
"That's a dangerous position."
The result has been the flourishing of groups trying to stop animal production - not improve animal welfare to allow it to continue.
The continuous linking of animal welfare solely to animal health and production was also a major block, Mr McConnell argued.
"Animal health is a key part of welfare but it's not the whole story," he said.
"The commercial opportunities that exist for investment in research and development naturally go to the animal health space where it can be linked to productivity gain.
"We need to find incentives in the market that reward the welfare gain."
Something being toyed with at Minderoo, Mr McConnell reported, was thinking along the lines of beef's carbon success whereby the solution was in not just removing the bad but increasing the good and having a net positive life experience for the animal.
Shan Goodwin steers ACM’s national coverage of the beef industry. Shan has worked as a journalist for 30 years, the majority of that with agricultural publications. She spent many years as The Land’s North Coast reporter and has visited beef properties and stations throughout the country and overseas. She treats all breeds equally.
