One of Australia's biggest onion producers is on the market.
The diverse and massive irrigation farm has gone onto the market in the Upper South East near Keith.
The Rowett family's Kynoch takes in 3932 hectares (9716 acres) with 18 centre pivot irrigators.
Colliers Agribusiness agents Tim Altschwager and Jesse Manuel are handling the sale of Kynoch, 50 kilometres north east of Keith.
Kynoch features significantly improved land located on in a highly sought after area.
Mr Altschwager said the farm was a production powerhouse, with immense versatility and expansion potential.
The centre pivots are rotated across 30 sites currently planted to a mixture of red and brown onions, canola, faba beans, barley and lucerne.
"The vendors have invested significantly to increase the productive capacity and operational efficiency of Kynoch, including the claying of soils across a large area, installation of quality fencing and roadways, not to mention the extensive water infrastructure," Mr Altschwager said.
"Approximately 1500ha have been clayed with further claying planned."
The property benefits from large underground water licences providing irrigation water allocations totalling more than 3000 megalitres sourced via multiple bores.
Infrastructure for livestock includes two shearing sheds (four-stand and five-stand), sheep yards and cattle yards, and there are multiple machinery sheds throughout the property.
Tony, Glenda and Wayne Rowett have more than 30 years of experience in the wholesale vegetable market and currently grow, pack and supply between 8000 tonnes-10,000 tonnes of onions annually.
Mr Manuel said the Rowett Onions' packing shed at Bordertown is also available for purchase should a buyer be interested.
"The separate packaging facility sits on around 12 hectares of land strategically located on the corner of the Ngarkat Highway and Dukes Highway, near Bordertown," he said.
"The main complex is a 3360sqm steel-framed building, fully enclosed with concrete floor and 6 metre clearance which the specialised onion grading and packing plant and equipment, with other main structures being an undercover loading bay, large drying sheds and administration building with employee amenities."
Whilst the water entitlements are used for the vendor's core business of vegetable production complemented by oilseed, cereal, legume, brassica production and livestock production, Kynoch has the potential to support a range of other annual and permanent horticulture crops.
"In addition to buyers looking to continue or expand one or more of the enterprises currently operating at Kynoch, we are also expecting institutional investors to show interest in converting the land to a higher-value use such as pistachios," Mr Altschwager said.
"With the current levels of demand for productive farming assets with water, such a significant irrigation holding with additional development and value-adding potential will receive significant interest.
"Together with the state-of-the-art grading and packing facility, we expect Kynoch to receive strong interest from a diverse pool of buyers including existing producers, agribusiness investors, processors/packers and alternate users."
Kynoch is for sale by expressions of interest closing December 14.
For more information contact Tim Altschwager on 0408 814699 or Jesse Manuel 0421 550242.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
