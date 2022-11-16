Nufarm reaps 65pc profit gains as Aussie and American sales jump

Nufarm's global crop protection and seed businesses have delivered a 65 per cent statutory net profit rise to $107.4 million, riding on strong earnings gains in North America and Asia-Pacific.
Revenue for the full year to September 30 jumped 17pc to almost $3.8 billion, while underlying earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation grew 24pc to a record $447m.
Managing director, Greg Hunt, said the company's strong balance sheet and supportive macro trends in the farm sector and rising global demand for food were positioning Nufarm well to take advantage of growth opportunities.
"Conditions remain favourable as we enter into the 2022-23 financial year and we are on track to meet or exceed our 2025-26 revenue aspirations," he said.
Nufarm is targeting revenue will rise about $1b to exceed $4.6b within three years.
However, Mr Hunt was careful to tip "modest growth" in underlying EBITDA for the first half of 2022-23, assuming normal seasonal conditions and relatively constant currency conditions.
Favourable seasonal conditions in Australia, in particular, and attractive farm commodity prices had generated strong demand for Nufarm's crop chemical products last year.
The expanding seeds business had fared well, too posting a 26pc lift in underlying EBITDA to almost $60m.
Strong demand for hybrid canola, sunflower and sorghum last year was expected to continue to drive demand for seed, including a fast expanding market for its pioneering omega-3 canola varieties in human health and aquaculture feed markets.
"We made significant progress on all our strategic growth initiatives across omega-3, bioenergy, seeds and crop protection, and we have a promising pipeline of opportunities," Mr Hunt said.
"Our seeds business continued to increase earnings as a result of those strategic technology investments."
Strategic initiatives, including a 10-year offtake and market development agreement with multinational energy company BP to sell Nuseed Carinata oil, and the $US25 million acquisition of energy cane assets from the Brazilian industrial biotechnology group GranBio, would accelerate growth.
He said the full year result reflected hard work done in recent years to reset Nufarm's business model, including its focus on core chemical products and key geographies and increased investment in innovation and sustainability.
North America had performed "extremely well" in the past 12 months, with underlying EBITDA up 42pc on the prior year to $148m.
Higher sale prices and strong demand for crop protection products had propelled the region's earnings growth, but volume growth had been restricted by supply constraints.
Early season demand had also been eroded by droughty conditions in southern and western USA in the second half of 2021-22.
Planting area was expected to increase this financial year with in-season demand for chemical likely to be strong, supported by distribution agreements for Sumitomo products in Canada and new capacity Nufarm products.
The APAC segment had performed strongly with underlying EBITDA of $135m - up 21pc.
Despite a number of industry supply chain challenges, Nufarm had been able to make the most of the capabilities of its local manufacturing infrastructure.
European sales trends responded to targeted campaigns in key markets and Nufarm's ability to provide reliable supply under difficult logistic and manufacturing conditions.
However, the company hit regulatory headwinds, including a $51m revenue impact from chemical product de-registrations.
Although earnings were steady on the previous year, Europe was, however, the biggest regional market performer with underlying EBITDA at $171m.
After recent years of dry weather setbacks, conditions of late had been favourable for a good winter cereal planting and emergence.
The century-old, ASX-listed, Nufarm has lifted its final unfranked dividend by 50pc to six cents a share.
Andrew Marshall is the group agribusiness writer for ACM's state agricultural weeklies and websites. He is a former editor at The Land and has worked in various Rural Press group roles in Canberra, North Richmond (NSW) and Toowoomba (Qld).
