Christmas cherry crops hit hard, roads in disarray as flood crisis hits supply lines

Anna Houlahan
Millie Costigan
By Anna Houlahan, and Millie Costigan
November 17 2022 - 6:00am
Some of Victoria and NSW's most important agricultural regions are among the areas worst hit by the severe flooding inundating the east coast.

