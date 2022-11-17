Farm Online
Home/Beef

Angus's Signature Onfarm meatworks gains export green light

Mark Phelps
By Mark Phelps
Updated November 17 2022 - 11:20am, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Blair and Josie Angus have been given the green light to export beef from their Signature Onfarm processing plant. Picture: Lauren Angus

BLAIR and Josie Angus have been given the green light to export beef from their on-farm processing plant in Central Queensland.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Phelps

Mark Phelps

Journalist

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.