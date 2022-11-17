Angus's Signature Onfarm meatworks gains export green light

BLAIR and Josie Angus have been given the green light to export beef from their on-farm processing plant in Central Queensland.
The Tier Two listing issued by the federal Department of Agriculture on Wednesday form part of Signature Beef's export licence enabling product to be be sent to almost all countries except the US, Canada and European Union.
"Hopefully we'll have the first AI (Australian inspected) stamped box of beef leaving here this week or next," Mrs Angus said.
"Seeing how we go, we ultimately want to get our Tier One listing and get into the EU."
Signature Onfarm already supplies beef to a number of South East Asian markets including Japan, Singapore, Hong Kong and Singapore.
About 250-300 cattle a week are processed at the Northern Co-Operative Meat Company in Casino, NSW, to supply those well established markets.
Mrs Angus said cattle would continue to processed at Casino.
"Our aim is to expand our markets," she said.
About 100 head a week are currently being processed at the Signature Onfarm plant.
Mrs Angus recently told the Rural Press Club of Queensland the seven year development of the on-farm processing facility had been hampered by excessive regulation.
The Signature Beef plant will undergo an equipment upgrade from December 16 to January 3.
