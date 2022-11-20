Farm Online
Northern Australia looks to cotton to plug protein gaps

By Sandra Godwin
November 20 2022 - 12:00pm
Bruce Connolly checks a cotton crop for maturity on the farm near Katherine, NT, which has been growing cotton since 2019.

Cotton is making a comeback across northern Australia, not for its own sake, but as an important part of the rotation for cattle producers battling the annual protein drought.

