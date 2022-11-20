Cotton is making a comeback across northern Australia, not for its own sake, but as an important part of the rotation for cattle producers battling the annual protein drought.
After first being trialed with limited success in the North in the 1970s, construction of new cotton gins near Katherine in the Northern Territory and Kununurra in Western Australia, and the potential for another one or two in far north Queensland are encouraging growers to expand plantings across the Top End.
The new gins will solve some of their most serious, and expensive, challenges: reducing the distance cotton must be trucked to processors, which costs an extra $100-$200 per bale, and giving them access to cotton seed for supplementary livestock feed.
From a handful of growers in each region producing several hundred hectares of cotton, production has ramped up in the past four years.
Production across the three northern regions in 2020-21 was estimated at 89,670 bales from 18,451ha, with dryland yields of 4-4.1 bales/ha and irrigated crops yielding 7-10 bales/ha.
Northern Cotton Growers Association president Bruce Connolly, who manages Tipperary Group's cotton farm, said the expansion was being aided by improved varieties with resistance to major pests and glyphosate.
"The yields are much more respectable now, across the board, so we can run a rainfed model up here in the northern wet season," he said.
"We're coming into our fifth planting now, and all the growers in the Northern Territory are buoyed by some good results, and I think it's going to expand to about 10,000 hectares in the 2023 season.
"We've got some really good farmers up here and I think they're very happy with the model of cotton working into their systems as well."
Mr Connolly, who spent more than 20 years with the Cubbie Group growing cotton at Dirranbandi, said there were several major differences, which included the very defined wet and dry seasons and the remoteness from suppliers.
This forced growers to be well organised, making sure they had all the spare parts, seed, fertiliser and other chemicals they would need on-farm before the wet season set in and restricted freight access, he said.
An advantage of rainfed cotton was it eliminated the expense of lasering or building beds because it could be grown in rows like any other broadacre crop.
But cover crops, such as pearl millet, before cotton were vital to prevent soil erosion and cool the soil before planting.
"Unlike southern regions, we're not waiting for the soil temps to rise so that we can go planting, we're trying to cool it so that we don't burn our seed," he said.
Ord River cotton grower and mixed farmer Fritz Bolten said a combination of pests, isolation and lack of scale killed off the region's fledgling cotton industry in the 1970s.
But his father saw opportunities in cropping and since the 1980s they've grown dozens of different crops, from clover to paprika.
At one time, they were the world's biggest producers of chia, and grew cotton on a small scale for several years in the 1990s with mixed success.
"What we really like about the cotton is we're not developing a cotton industry, it's cotton, corn and cattle," he said.
"Corn will be the rotation crop and the cattle will feed on the cottonseed. Every year, we have a protein drought up here.
"And so supplementing cattle with corn and cotton seed and some hay makes so much sense to us all."
Mr Bolten said research had shown northern growers were better off planting in early to mid-February, their wettest month, rather than April-May.
This ensured the crop received the maximum sunshine and heat units, but it was impossible to get machinery onto the heavy clay alluvial soils after rain.
"What we've got to do is learn how to manage that soil," he said.
"And then make the most of those dry weather events in between so we're utilising the rain and then making the most of the conditions when they're just perfect."
Mr Bolten said he had embraced February planting for the past three years and was undertaking a Nuffield scholarship to learn more about the practice.
"It's really exciting to be a part of this potential new cotton industry," he said.
"It's so clean and sustainable, what we're going to be doing.
"Cotton is the most water efficient plant I've ever grown and there's so many good things about it.
"It's not going to be easy, but I think it's really exciting times ahead."
Cotton Research and Development Corporation senior research and development manager Susan Maas, who is on secondment to the Cooperative Research Centre for Developing Northern Australia, said growers had proven cotton could be grown in the northern regions and the next step was to optimise production.
Ms Maas said this could be done by improving emergence, which can be hampered by extreme wet and heat, and using the rotation to increase nitrogen and minimise pests and disease.
"Growing back to back cotton, the lessons from the south are it's not necessarily going to be sustainable," she said.
"We're starting to move from thinking about just a crop and optimising a crop to think about what the farming system looks like.
"A big part of the benefit of cotton in the north is addressing the protein drought.
"Understanding how the cotton-grain system will fit with the northern cattle industry and how we maximise that opportunity is one of the issues to be addressed."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.