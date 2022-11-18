Four South Australian Holstein breeders were recognised as master breeders in 2021 with recipients receiving awards last month.
The Holstein Australian Master Breeder Award recognises the long-term achievement of individuals who have bred at least 300 registered animals over a minimum of 20 years.
For a breeder to be eligible for an award they have to have held continuous membership of Holstein Australia for a minimum of 20 years, have a minimum registration of 10 females in each year, and have a minimum registration of 300 females over 20 years.
Picking up awards were Wes Hurrell, Rockwella Farm Holsteins, Parawa, SA; Gino and Mandy Pacitti, Misty Brae Holdings, Hindmarsh Tiers, SA; Sandra Rathjen, Glenjoy Holsteins, Springton, SA; and Steve Afford, Billabong Farms, Woods Point, SA.
But work was calling for Mr Afford so his wife, daughter and parents collected the award while he cut hay.
Courtney said it was the second master breeder award the family had won.
"The first one was won by my grandparents," she said.
"They were still the main owners of the farm at that stage and now this more recent one is more my dad's because he's taken over the farm officially in the last 20 years.
"It's pretty special and it just shows with a lot of hard work, you can still achieve these great things.
"It's just a one piece of reward for all the hard effort over the years especially in 2006 and 2007 when we sold probably 75 to 80 per cent of our herd because of the drought."
She said the family were proud to even qualify during that period.
"We had to rebuild our herd from hardly any cows," she said.
"It was mainly the heifers we kept for shows that we built the herd up from and as well as buying some in from other locals.
"The fact that our breeding program can still produce, it's pretty cool."
Ms Afford said her father probably wouldn't like the idea of milking for the next 15 years but she would like to see the family obtain a third award.
"That would be pretty awesome," she said.
Ms Pacitti said the industry recognition opened their export market.
"This is something that we will financially benefit from because if you're selling registered export heifers they generally pay a premium - it's not huge, but a still a premium over a grade animal," she said.
"Over the journey, it has become a financial decision that has helped us along the way too.
"It is our first one as it generally takes 20 years to amass enough animals produced and registered to actually get a master breeder award, it's not a quick award to get.
"But it's an honour for sure because not everybody has the longevity and you need to have registered a certain amount of animals every year to get it."
She said back in the day, not all farms were big enough to do that.
"For us it has been a good achievement and we didn't set out to get it but to get it is a really good thing and we're very happy and thrilled and honoured to have been recognized for it," she said.
Want to read more stories like this?
Sign up below (select Dairy News) to receive our e-newsletter delivered fresh to your email in-box twice a week.
Journalist for Stock Journal. Kiara was in classified sales at Stock Journal before joining the editorial team. Kiara completed a Bachelor of Communication (journalism) at Deakin University in 2020.
Journalist for Stock Journal. Kiara was in classified sales at Stock Journal before joining the editorial team. Kiara completed a Bachelor of Communication (journalism) at Deakin University in 2020.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.