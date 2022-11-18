Farm Online
Home/Dairy

SA Holsteins presents master breeders

Kiara Stacey
By Kiara Stacey
November 18 2022 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Holding their previous Master Breeders award was Bob and Gloria Afford, Woods Point. Picture by Kiara Stacey.

Four South Australian Holstein breeders were recognised as master breeders in 2021 with recipients receiving awards last month.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kiara Stacey

Kiara Stacey

Journalist

Journalist for Stock Journal. Kiara was in classified sales at Stock Journal before joining the editorial team. Kiara completed a Bachelor of Communication (journalism) at Deakin University in 2020.

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.