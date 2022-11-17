Farm Online

Data shows jobs lure workers from cities to the regions

By Adrian Black
November 17 2022 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Labour demand in regional areas such as Newcastle is drawing more people from the major cities. (Darren Pateman/AAP PHOTOS)

Labour demand in regional Australia is drawing more people from the cities, creating jobs as trends in regional migration continue.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.