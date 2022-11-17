Farm Online

Aussie start-up raises $100m for AI technologies

By Marion Rae
November 18 2022 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Co-founders of Australian electronics manufacturer Advanced Navigation Xavier Orr and Chris Shaw (PR HANDOUT IMAGE PHOTO)

An Australian electronics manufacturer has raised more than $100 million to develop artificial intelligence, robotics and navigation.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.