Svitzer lockout to impact agricultural exports

By Tess Ikonomou
November 18 2022 - 7:00am
The government will put the case that Svitzer's lockout would cause significant harm to the economy. (Lukas Coch/AAP PHOTOS)

Agriculture Minister Murray Watt says multi-billion-dollar exports could be disrupted if a tugboat operator forges ahead with a planned indefinite lockout of its workers.

