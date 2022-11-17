Farm Online

Renewable energy hub secures local Traditional Owner support

November 17 2022 - 5:00pm
Widi spokesperson James Sauney says the signing of the ILUA confirms the Widi as a stakeholder in the significant renewable energy project.

THE Bowen Renewable Energy Hub is on track to power North Queensland after securing local Traditional Owner support.

