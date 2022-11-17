THE Bowen Renewable Energy Hub is on track to power North Queensland after securing local Traditional Owner support.
The Widi Aboriginal Corporation has given its permission to build a pumped hydro scheme, wind farm and solar farm on Widi Country, which will provide clean energy to more than 500,000 homes.
Widi spokesperson James Sauney said the signing of the Indigenous Land Use Agreement was a landmark achievement for the Widi People, confirming Widi as a stakeholder in this significant project.
"This is a first for Widi and we support the development of renewable energy and reaching targets of zero emissions," Mr Sauney said.
"The proponent has constructively and collaboratively worked with Widi during the thorough consultation process over 12 months.
"The ILUA includes commitments that will benefit our mob, including educational and training opportunities and the design and construction of a cultural center for Widi."
The signing was marked with a smoking ceremony in the Eungella hinterland, where the hub will be located.
The project integrates pumped hydro, wind and solar generation.
Luke McDonald from the Bowen Renewable Energy Hub said the Widi's Country was located within a key renewable energy zone.
"We look forward to partnering with the Widi to develop the hub to contribute to the Palaszczuk government's 70 per cent renewable energy by 2032 target," Mr McDonald said.
Stage 1 of the Hub is expected to be online by 2028, and has been designed to deliver 750MW and 16 hours of storage which is over 1.5 times the size of Queensland's only operating PHES at Wivenhoe Dam.
Stage 2 will deliver an additional 500MW of storage by 2033 to provide essential storage and grid stability - proudly making the Hub's significant contribution to the transition to net zero by 2050 possible with the support of the Widi People.
The hub is expected to provide 1200 jobs during construction, as well as 200 ongoing skilled positions, Mr McDonald said.
