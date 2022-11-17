Farm Online
Australian cotton exports break records

November 18 2022 - 9:00am
ABARES figures show $1.9 billion worth of cotton was exported in 2021 however from January to August 2022, $2.046 billion was exported. Graph supplied by Cotton Australia.

Australian cotton is forecast to become the third most valuable export commodity after wheat and beef, in a year that also saw a record export result for one month.

