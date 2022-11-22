The room crackled with anticipation.
When the music swelled, so too did the excitement levels of the crowd.
And each time a winner was crowned the applause erupted.
For tractor aficionados there was simply no better place to be on the first day of EIMA International than the Tractor of the Year 2023 awards.
A panel of 25 agricultural journalists analysed 16 competitors throughout the year before the results were delivered at the packed out Quadriportico Hall in Italy's Bologna Exhibition Centre.
Tractor of the Year president Fabio Zammaretti said the challenge for the four TOTY awards had been very intense.
"On the whole, the jury has assessed 16 tractors of 13 different brands, some of which debuting in the contest," Mr Zammaretti said.
"The assessment path started in June this year with the launch event, Let the Challenge Begin. During the event, manufacturers presented the competing tractors.
"Later, for the entire month of September, the jury has been able to test the tractors in the fields. Today's awarding ceremony is hence the last stage of a year-long path."
Mr Zammaretti said they were pleased to see new brands taking part in TOTY and glad to welcome back others that had been missing for awhile.
He said for manufacturers, being a TOTY finalist goes beyond the contest itself.
"It is indeed an opportunity for the manufacturers to communicate through a formula that aims to highlight the latest technologies, brand attitudes and the vision for a more sustainable farm," Mr Zammaretti said.
First cab off the rank was the hotly contested Sustainable Tractor of the Year, with all 16 entrants eligible in the class.
The award went to the JCB Fastrac 4220 Icon.
Next up was the best of specialised category, which was won by the New Holland T4.120 F.
The best utility went to the McCormick X6.414 P6-Drive.
Then it was time for the grand finale, the crowning of the Tractor of the Year 2023 from a field of five competitors.
You couldn't wipe the smiles from the faces of the Fendt and Agco team as the Fendt 728 Vario stole the show.
For FederUnacoma president Alessandro Malavolti, the awards were a chance to talk about innovation.
He said tractor manufacturers were constantly innovating, irrespective of the size of their companies.
"If we don't have innovation, we die, because competition is very strong," Mr Malavolti said.
"But we can survive with innovation."
Read more:
TOTY 2023 was sponsored by tyre manufacturer BKT, with BKT Europe CEO Lucia Salmaso saying they were proud to support awards directed towards the future of agriculture.
"Innovation, technology, and the stimulus of doing always more and better with a sustainable viewpoint are actually true motors that drive BKT, pushing us to produce tyres of always improved features that are perfect for every situation," she said.
"It amazes me every year when I see the unbelievable solutions developed in terms of technology and for the manufacturers' in-depth studies."
