An iconic grazing property on the Broken River near Benalla sold for well above the odds today.
Altona Park (142 hectares, 351 acres) sold for well above the reserve at $3.6 million in an online auction in Victoria's north-east.
At that price, the freehold land made $10,256 per acre but it also came with 27 acres of Crown Land river frontage.
It was a much better result than a much larger grazing property which failed to get a bid in its online auction today.
Four Winds 251 hectares (621 acres) is described as an A grade grazing and mixed farming classic in western Victoria's tightly held Ercildoune/Burrumbeet farming district.
There were no bids for the auction which included a vendor bid of $8000 per acre to value the western Victorian property at almost $5 million, with no guarantee that was the reserve.
But the bidding was solid for Altona Park marketed by Nutrien Harcourts Benalla.
The farm is on the Midland Highway, about 20 minutes' drive from from both Shepparton and Benalla.
The auction began at a starting price of just under $3 million and the reserve was reached around $3.3 million.
The sale included a five-bedroom Victorian era home (circa 1890's) with period features, desirable river flats, well developed shedding and water infrastructure (including six sheds, new fencing and laneways).
Divided into 30 paddocks, extensive works have been completed to upgrade the farming assets including new fencing and water troughs.
MORE READING: All the hard work is done on this grazing farm.
The property even enjoys views across its own lake.
It has a four-stand shearing shed, large hayshed and various other well appointed machinery sheds.
The property was being sold with five megalitres of water with the option to purchase a further allocation at a discounted rate.
No such joy at auction today for Four Winds, just off the Western Highway between Ballarat and Beaufort.
Four Winds 251 hectares (621 acres) is described as an A grade grazing and mixed farming classic in western Victoria.
Four Winds has been under the one ownership for the past 40 years.
Located in the tightly held Ercildoune/Burrumbeet farming district, the property is well suited to cereals, oilseeds and fodder cropping.
This farm has grey loam soils and is majority arable apart from the house, shelter belts and shedding areas.
It is well fenced into 20 main paddocks watered with a combination of catchment dams and troughs serviced from a bore at the homestead.
There are two further bores which are not in use.
Further improvements include a three-bay machinery shed, five-bay hayshed, enclosed machinery shed, two-stand woolshed with yards, steel cattle-yards and ramp.
The neat circa 1950's four-bedroom homestead has expansive living zones and the surrounding gardens have mountain views to the north.
Early access for the successful purchaser for cropping purposes will be considered from late 2022/early 2023.
The sales campaign was run by Adrian Smith from Nutrien Harcourts Ballarat.
Don't miss out on all the latest rural property news. Sign up here to receive our free twice weekly Farmonline property newsletter.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.