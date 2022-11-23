Farm Online
Cotton industry seeks worker solutions

November 24 2022 - 9:00am
Farmers are being asked to nominate to work with the SHIFT team to co-design solutions to a problem or challenge associated with their workforce. Picture supplied.

A new initiative called the SHIFT Solutions Group program is searching for cotton growers to participate in a Cotton Research and Development Corporation funded project designed to tackle industry workplace issues.

