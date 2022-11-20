School children are donning virtual reality headsets to learn more about the Australian dairy industry.
A new program brings a virtual farm to city children who don't always know where milk comes from or who have never seen a cow in real life.
Dairy Australia launched the program at St Johns Grammar Primary School in Belair, in Adelaide, last week, just ahead of National Agriculture Day on Friday.
The program's Think.Digital bus visited the school to launch the Grass to Glass program.
Students donned the VR headsets and headphones on the bus and were able to 'visit' a farm, getting up close to virtual cows, and learning about how milk is made.
They were provided with information packs, sticks and colouring-in sheets as they left the bus.
"For those who hadn't experienced either a farm or VR previously (and some who thought they knew all about it), the experience was thrillingly immersive, with gasps, hand-grabbing, and much excitement abounding," the school posted on its Facebook site.
"What a way to learn!"
Dairy Australia hopes the program will help bridge the gap between dairy farming and urban primary schoolchildren by bringing on-farm experiences into the classroom.
Students are taken through the entire process of making dairy foods, from the paddock and milking shed, to packing and even cheese making.
Dairy Australia spokesperson Jess Phillips said educating the next generation about the dairy industry and the importance of dairy foods for overall health and wellbeing was critical.
"We know young Australians are more conscious of what they are consuming than ever before," she said.
"However, an alarming 60 per cent of school aged children are not getting enough dairy during a critical time for bone growth.
"Through the use of virtual reality, this new experience allows students to learn in an engaging way, that is easily accessible to educators - and helps students connect with the food they consume each day."
The Virtual Reality program supports Dairy Australia's commitment to working with schools and its popular curriculum program Picasso Cows and Discover Dairy resources.
South Australian dairy farmer Bec Walmsley's farm features in the virtual reality program.
She said there was an increasing need to connect the Australian farming community with wider Australia, there as consumer interest in food production transparency continued to grow.
"Through educating students on the manufacturing process, from milking to final consumer product, we hope to inspire young Australians in making healthy food choices, to better their health and support the industry," she said.
Carlene Dowie is the editor of the Australian Dairyfarmer magazine and has more than 30 years' experience as a rural journalist.
