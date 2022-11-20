With current high milk and electricity prices, a German dairy farm and its sister energy company are now reaping the benefits of sound business decisions made more than 10 years ago.
In 2008 six farming families on three farms decided to merge their operations, and in 2014 a new dairy farm complex on a greenfield site was completed and started operation.
Today the farm, Plesse Milch based near Gottingen in Lower Saxony, milks 700 cows in an indoor system that also produces manure to generate 4.4 million kilowatt hours of electricity per year.
Although the management structure off the company has changed over the years Herbert Hardege, 61, is one of the founding farmers and is now the overall manager of both the dairy business and the energy business called Plesse Energy, located on the site.
"Our company was formed to amalgamate the interests of the different families," Mr Hardege said. "Today, with the high milk and energy prices we are certainly doing well financially, thankfully paying off some of the initial loans taken out to fund the initial investment."
The farm's biomass business, Plesse Energy, produces 4.4 million kilowatt hours of electricity per year currently selling for 60 euro cents/kwh. Basically, the farmyard manure produced from the heifers on straw bedding is mixed with some slurry and is digested in the biogas tanks on the farm.
The methane produced from this process is fed to three generator engines that convert the gas to electricity.
"We have three engines, two of which are 265kw and one larger one at 500kw, all running on biodegradable fuel," Mr Hardege said. "Only one staff member is required to run the biogas system.
"Initially, we had projected a 15 years' payback business plan for the biogas plant but with the current prices, that term is being met much quicker."
The herd numbers 711 cows with a further 528 heifers of various ages, most of which are reared on the home farms of the original founders.
Plesse Milch farms 760 hectares but only owns 7.3ha at the dairy unit site, with the remainder rented from a number of local farmers, including the founding farmers.
The herd, comprised solely of Holstein cows, is averaging 12,401 litres at 4.06 per cent butterfat and 3.38pc protein.
"We are on target to produce 8.1 million litres in 2022," Mr Hardege said. "The cows are milked three times per day in our Boumatic milking parlour with 20 cows up each side. We sell the milk to the DMK Group, who are currently paying us 60 euro cents per litre.
"The processor is around 230 kilometres away, so we have two 25,000 litre tanks to store the milk in. At the moment we are producing 22,500 litres per day.
"It cost us around seven million euros to set up both the dairy complex and the power plant. Our initial set up costs worked out at around 6500 euros per cow.
"While we are receiving a good price for the milk at the moment our costs of production are also fluctuating. Our cost per litre used to be around 22 to 24 euro cents per litre but are now hovering around 35 euro cents per litre."
In the dairy unit there are about 10 full-time staff looking after the milkings in shifts and the management of the herd.
"Our main milkers are from Romania and Bulgaria," Mr Hardege said. "One guy from Iran looks after all the herd inseminations. I also keep a very close eye on the cows as well.
"In terms of breeding we carry out genomic testing on all the cows, and the top cows and heifers are inseminated with the Holstein breed using sexed semen.
"We usually follow the US index system breeding for good fertility and production quality. It is more important for me that the cows make money rather than look good."
Half of the older cows are inseminated with British Blue semen, which Herbert says gives him the best returns in calf prices.
"Most of these beef calves go to auction around four to six weeks old weighing up to 100kg," Mr Hardege. "Our most recent sales saw the beef bull calves average 450 euros per head, reaching 600 euros for the top ones. The beef heifer calves average 250 euros per head."
Most of the feed for the cows total mixed ration is grown by the farm on rented land. One unique aspect to this farm is that it has incorporated a separate company to look after all the crop and grass production, Plesse Land.
On top of about 200ha of grassland the farm grows more than 500ha of winter wheat, spelt, winter barley, winter rye, canola, maize and sugar beet.
"In the beginning we were hiring a contractor to harvest our crops but later we asked him to come on board as a partner and look after all our crop production," Mr Hardege said.
"He supplies all the machinery required and looks after all the input purchases. With his team they carry out all the field work throughout the year, which with various harvests, adds up to over 1050ha per year. It really is a good system that has worked well for us here."
