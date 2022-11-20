Farm Online
Home/Dairy

Six German dairy farms combine to create milk and biomass business

By Chris McCullough
November 20 2022 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

With current high milk and electricity prices, a German dairy farm and its sister energy company are now reaping the benefits of sound business decisions made more than 10 years ago.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.