Drink up and toast Australia's farmers.
That was the message from the Brewers Association of Australia which used National Agriculture Day on Friday to reveal how much farmers contribute to the nation's drinking habits.
According to the association, brewing contributes $16 billion annually to Australia's economy and supporting nearly 100,000 full time equivalent jobs.
Brewers association chief executive John Preston said Australians overwhelmingly drink beer brewed in Australia made with Australian ingredients sourced from Aussie farms.
Australian brewers sourced almost $500 million worth of barley and hops from farms across Australia.
"This production supported almost 3000 FTE jobs in the agriculture sector," he said.
"With more of our larger brewers now buying direct from the farm the link between our farming sector and brewing has never been stronger."
The association's latest report also shows Australians still love a beer, drinking the equivalent of just over 2.5 billion pints of domestically produced and retailed beer in 2020-21 with a total retail value of around $17 billion a year.
Australians are also embracing responsible consumption with mid-strength beer consumption rising 130 per cent over the past 25 years.
MORE READING: Big outlook for canola although rain causes fears.
Australia's brewers source over a million tonnes of malting barley from Australian farmers every year and Australian hops are an internationally renowned product with growers in Tasmania and Victoria producing over 1600 metric tonnes a year.
Wimmera farmer John Bennett supplies grain to the beer industry.
"You can't have great Aussie beer without great Aussie barley," Mr Bennett said.
"Brewing is a vital industry for farmers and the connection between barley farmers and Australian brewing is stronger than ever."
GrainGrowers chair Rhys Turton said the move by some brewers to direct sourcing from farmers reinforced the vital links, helping brewers better understand production variables and allowing consumers to know precisely where the barley was grown.
"Next time you raise a glass with friends, spare a thought for the grain growers, who work with brewers to make it all possible," Mr Turton said.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.