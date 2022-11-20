GrainCorp expects to still be handling crop receivals from this season's whopper rain-delayed harvest into late February or March, including significant feed grade wheat volumes destined for export.
Although this winter crop will not have the COVID-related harvest labour and travel restrictions which compounded last year's wet harvest delays, the big east coast bulk handler is concerned about grain delivery disruption after extensive road damage in the grainbelt.
Boggy conditions on farms have already significantly restricted the amount of grain able to be harvested or trucked out of southern Queensland and northern NSW, even when weather has been relatively fine and main roads free of floodwater.
Only 1.2 million tonnes had been delivered to GrainCorp silo sites by mid last week, almost 1m of which had come from a solid Central Queensland harvest.
In more typical seasons headers would by now have moved well south, running full throttle in North West NSW, but cool temperatures, storms and waterlogged paddocks have limited progress substantially and eroded yield prospects.
Although Central Queensland bulk receival inflows have been above average, the western and southern Darling Downs and Queensland-NSW border district harvest has only just gained momentum, between rain events.
"I think we're seeing the harvest at least two to three weeks behind last year - maybe four in some areas," said GrainCorp managing director, Robert Spurway, after reporting a record $380m profit on the back of last year's 41m tonne intake.
Although key sites would continue receiving grain after the harvest wave subsided, he said normally Victorian inflows would finish by mid January.
Last year's weather and labour supply challenges pushed activity to late January.
"This year we expect significant deliveries into February and maybe later," Mr Spurway said.
The company had already shuffled starting dates for many of the 3000 casual workers recruited for this harvest, and a big number would stay on the payroll longer than expected.
"A lot depends on getting some consistent sunshine on crops in the next few weeks," he said.
"We always see receivals ramp up very quickly after a few days of fine weather."
A lot would also depend on a speedy response to local road repair needs to ensure farmers were not left with their harvested grain stranded in paddocks in emergency ground bunkers and field bins, unable to be trucked to silos.
"There are a lot of unsealed roads closed and main roads damaged by water which makes it hard for growers to get the job done," he said.
"We're hoping for a swift maintenance blitz by state and local government authorities because the harvest traffic load will be intense.
"We are trying to work with local councils to prioritise what has to be done, advocating on behalf of growers where we can already anticipate problems."
GrainCorp was also working closely with rail partner, Pacific National, to keep outloading a big 4.9m tonne regional stockpile left from last season which it carried over into 2022-23, and grappling with some critical NSW rail line closures.
Flooding has halted export grain movements from silos on the Cootamundra to Parkes line; closed the main western line to Broken Hill at numerous points west of Parkes, and impacted construction work on Narrabri-Moree track.
Yet despite weather setbacks to its rail and road supply chain, GrainCorp was still managing to shift more than 250,000 tonnes to port each week in Queensland, NSW and Victoria.
Mr Spurway said seaboard loaders were working at near capacity, and this year GrainCorp would shift more Queensland crop than normal through its Gladstone and Mackay terminals.
However, he was not confident the rail network would allow for much more than last financial year's 9.2m tonnes of exports, particularly given recent weather challenges.
The big wet also meant much more of this year's export wheat and barley crop would be downgraded to stockfeed grade.
At least feed markets are available and after last season's weather downgrades we have established good buyer connections which can be leveraged- Robert Spurway, GrainCorp
While there was nothing new about exporting feed grain, he said more weather damaged grain would be available than the domestic market was likely to absorb, and fortunately global prices were strong due to drought in North and South America, and Black Sea supply constraints.
"Milling grain would certainly pay growers a lot more, but at least feed markets are available and after last season's weather downgrades we have established good buyer connections which can be leveraged," Mr Spurway said.
"A greater portion of feed wheat will also help our network's logistics capacity and be easier to plan for.
"Having said that, however, we still expect some areas to produce good quantities of milling quality."
While the wet harvest could result in big volumes of grain held temporarily on farm until roads dried out, he expected less of this season's crop would be held back longer term than in past years.
Many farms still had storages holding grain from last year's big season, particularly feed grade, and did not have room to hold much more.
Andrew Marshall is the group agribusiness writer for ACM's state agricultural weeklies and websites. He is a former editor at The Land and has worked in various Rural Press group roles in Canberra, North Richmond (NSW) and Toowoomba (Qld).
