FARMERS looking at summer cropping options to manage current wet conditions are being urged to look at mung beans.
Short season summer crops are all the rage at present as farmers plan for a potential shortened planting window due to trafficability issues following heavy rain.
Pulse Australia northern industry development agronomist Paul McIntosh said mung beans were a good option and could be pushed further south than many people thought.
"We've done work in the past where they have been grown in Victoria, so anywhere people are growing summer crops I'd encourage them to have a look and see if mung beans are suitable," Mr McIntosh said.
He said mung beans presented growers with a range of advantages as a short rotation summer cash crop that provided diversity in terms of agronomy, environment and marketing.
"People are worried about the length of the growing season so the mung bean description 'short and quick does the trick' will be something that appeals to a lot of people," he said.
Mr McIntosh said there were other advantages, such as keeping fertiliser bills down.
"Queensland research has shown on more than one occasion, that applied nitrogen is not utilised by the mung bean plant."
However, he said as with most legume crops, successful inoculation of the seed at planting was critical.
"Live rhizobia bacteria in nodules on the roots is a key part of growing mungs."
He said given good growing conditions and access to adequate moisture, which is likely this season, yields of up to 2.75 tonne per hectare are possible with the national average yield around 1.2t/ha.
While nitrogen is not a key requirement for the plant, Mr McIntosh said crops benefited from other fertilisers, such as phosphorous and zinc upfront.
Potassium is also critical to mung bean development.
He said the flooding rains that have hampered the winter crop harvest would provide a degree of certainty to growers looking to grow dryland mung beans.
"A minimum of 100 mm of plant available water is recommended.
"Rain grown crops will be benefited by a steady 50mm plus rainfall event just before flowering even if planted on a full moisture profile."
Mr McIntosh said mung beans' growth was determined by day temperature degree units.
"The crop requires 1200 day degrees from planting to maturity, which means they can frequently be less than 100 days to full maturity, while in some places, like Central Queensland, they can be harvested within 70 days of planting."
Southern growers will have to be aware of soil temperatures before taking the plunge, Mr McIntosh saying best results occurred with planting into soils above 17 degrees C and rising , while acids soils are also a problem, with soil pH well above 5.0 required for best results.
He said the crops could be susceptible to residual herbicide damage, while diseases like powdery mildew can be a problem, but said both issues could easily be managed.
In terms of marketing, Mr McIntosh said there was huge international demand for Australian mung beans, but said traceability was critical.
"Approximately 98 per cent of our mung bean production is exported in 25 kg bags and traceability is paramount, so pesticide labels are strictly enforced for potential breeches of export maximum residue limits."
"The world loves our mung beans, we just cannot produce enough of our clean green mung beans every year."
Gregor Heard is ACM's national grains industry reporter, based in Horsham, Victoria. He has a wealth of knowledge surrounding the cropping sector through his 15 years in the role. Prior to that he was with the Fairfax network as a reporter with Stock & Land. Some of the major issues he has reported on during his time with the company include the deregulation of the export wheat market, the introduction of genetically modified crops and the fight to protect growers better from grain trader insolvencies. Still involved with the family farm he is passionate about rural Australia and its people and hopes to use his role to act as an advocate for those involved in the grain sector.
