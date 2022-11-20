PULSE crops as a rule are prized for many things but their competitiveness against weeds is not generally one of them.
However, Pulse Australia industry development agronomist Paul McIntosh said trial results had showed one summer pulse crop was surprisingly effective in the battle against problem weeds, with narrower row spacings helping the legumes do the job.
"It may surprise many growers to know that mung beans can provide a very good competitive crop canopy to overcome the various weeds that may inhabit crops," Mr McIntosh said.
He said Queensland Department of Agriculture and Fisheries research at Toowoomba had found solid results when pitting mung beans against problem weeds like annual barnyard grass (ABG), feather top Rhodes grass ( FTR ) and sowthistle.
Mr McIntosh said the researchers set up large scale trials, with the weeds being planted into replicated mung bean and sorghum plots.
In the mung bean plots they had row spacings decreasing from 75 cms to 25 cms row width. "The amount of biomass and weed seeds produced by the barnyard grass and feather top Rhodes grass reduced 60 per cent in the barnyard grass plots and was down 35pc in the FTR block," he said.
He said this was a very strong result against weeds renowned for their vigour.
By combining narrower row spacings with a grass herbicide Mr McIntosh said farmers could put a serious dent in the numbers of their problem summer weeds.
He said this ability to handle weeds combined with a desirable product to make mung beans a solid option.
"Clean and green Australian mung beans are certainly desired by the world and we cannot grow enough of them."
"The marketing of our mung beans is highly based on quality.
"We often talk about our large shiny green mung beans that we produce here and the export markets we send our beans to agree."
He said the path to market was slower than bulk grain due to the packing process.
"After harvest and delivery, our mungs are graded and bagged in mostly 25 kilogram bags at an AQUIS registered processing shed and then put in containers and shipped overseas.
"So whilst the world wants our mung beans, sometimes they have to wait until the accredited processing sheds have done their job.
Gregor Heard is ACM's national grains industry reporter, based in Horsham, Victoria. He has a wealth of knowledge surrounding the cropping sector through his 15 years in the role. Prior to that he was with the Fairfax network as a reporter with Stock & Land. Some of the major issues he has reported on during his time with the company include the deregulation of the export wheat market, the introduction of genetically modified crops and the fight to protect growers better from grain trader insolvencies. Still involved with the family farm he is passionate about rural Australia and its people and hopes to use his role to act as an advocate for those involved in the grain sector.
