Farm Online
Home/Beef

Tyson Foods victim of US cattle scammer

Shan Goodwin
By Shan Goodwin
November 21 2022 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The US Department of Justice has reported on a cattle rancher in Washington being sent to jail for defrauding Tyson Foods and another company out of more than $244 million. Picture by Shutterstock.

AMID the very serious and pertinent topics up for discussion at international beef conferences, it's always the off-centre goings on in the world of the cattle that dominates chatter.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shan Goodwin

Shan Goodwin

National Agriculture Writer - Beef

Shan Goodwin steers ACM’s national coverage of the beef industry. Shan has worked as a journalist for 30 years, the majority of that with agricultural publications. She spent many years as The Land’s North Coast reporter and has visited beef properties and stations throughout the country and overseas. She treats all breeds equally.

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.